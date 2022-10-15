Lirik Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I've always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I'm fallin'

You say my name like I have never heard before

I'm indecisive but this time I know for sure

I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all

Are you fallin'?

Center of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

Now I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

I wonder when you go, if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game, but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah, you got me

Center of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

Now I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I would've known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doin' better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I know that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love

With the one that could break my heart?

Credit

Penulis: Ali Tamposi, Andrew Farriss, Andrew Wotman, Dua Lipa, Jordan Kendall

Tahun rilis: 2020

Album: Future Nostalgia

Genre: Pop, R&B,

Makna Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa ini memiliki makna tentang seseorang yang akhirnya berada di tempat bahagia atau tepat dengan orang baru yang dinilai seseorang baru ini luar biasa bagi dirinya.

Meskipun begitu, Dua Lipa mengatakan jika dalam lirik lagu Break My Heart ini juga mempertanyakan apakah jatuh cinta dengan orang yang baru akan menambahkan rasa sakit hati atau tidak.