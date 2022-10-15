Lirik Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
I've always been the one to say the first goodbye
Had to love and lose a hundred million times
Had to get it wrong to know just what I like
Now I'm fallin'
You say my name like I have never heard before
I'm indecisive but this time I know for sure
I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all
Are you fallin'?
Center of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It's you in my reflection
Now I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I would've known it, baby
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
I wonder when you go, if I stay on your mind
Two can play that game, but you win me every time
Everyone before you was a waste of time
Yeah, you got me
Center of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It's you in my reflection
Now I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I would've known it, baby
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
Ooh, break my heart
Ooh, break my heart
Ooh
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doin' better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I know that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love
With the one that could break my heart?
Credit
Penulis: Ali Tamposi, Andrew Farriss, Andrew Wotman, Dua Lipa, Jordan Kendall
Tahun rilis: 2020
Album: Future Nostalgia
Genre: Pop, R&B,
Makna Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
Lagu Break My Heart – Dua Lipa ini memiliki makna tentang seseorang yang akhirnya berada di tempat bahagia atau tepat dengan orang baru yang dinilai seseorang baru ini luar biasa bagi dirinya.
Meskipun begitu, Dua Lipa mengatakan jika dalam lirik lagu Break My Heart ini juga mempertanyakan apakah jatuh cinta dengan orang yang baru akan menambahkan rasa sakit hati atau tidak.
Artikel Pilihan