Lirik Lagu Superheroes - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
The Script
The Script /Instagram The Script @theacriptofficial

Lirik Lagu Superheroes - The Script

All the life she has seen
All the meaner side of me
They took away the prophet's dream
For a profit on the street

Now she's stronger than you know
A heart of steel starts to grow

All his life he's been told
He'll be nothing when he's old
All the kicks and all the blows
He won't ever let it show

'Cause he's stronger than you know
A heart of steel starts to grow
When you've been fighting for it all your life
You've been struggling to make things right
That's how a superhero learns to fly
Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power

When you've fighting for it all your life
You've been working every day and night
That's how a superhero learns to fly
Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power

Oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh, oh

All the hurt, all the lies
All the tears that they cry
When the moment is just right
You see fire in their eyes

'Cause he's stronger than you know
A heart of steel starts to grow

When you've been fighting for it all your life
You've been struggling to make things right
That's how a superhero learns to fly
Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Bimbang – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putri Iklan – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putri Iklan – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bagaimana Bisa – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bagaimana Bisa – Jaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Idola Hati - Elmatu ft Olivia Ruth, Gona Nender, Zagi Hidayat, Gery Alfredo

Lirik Lagu Idola Hati - Elmatu ft Olivia Ruth, Gona Nender, Zagi Hidayat, Gery Alfredo

15 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Comethru – Jeremy Zucker Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Comethru – Jeremy Zucker Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sorry for Now – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sorry for Now – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Lirik Magic - Pilot dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Magic - Pilot dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu New Light - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu New Light - John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jurus Rahasia Teleport – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jurus Rahasia Teleport – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
2

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry
3

Lesti Kejora Hadir di Polres Metro Jaksel saat Penahanan Rizky Billar Diumumkan
4

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Datangi Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan
5

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 8 Sub Indo: Ji Ho Selamatkan Sang Eun dari Paparazi
6

Polri: Penangkapan Penggugat Ijazah Presiden Jokowi Terkait Ujaran Kebencian dan Penistaan Agama
7

Rizky Billar Pakai Baju Oranye Usai Jadi Tersangka KDRT, Polisi: Ditahan Mulai Hari Ini
8

Polisi Tangkap Penggugat Ijazah Palsu Presiden Joko Widodo
9

Sejarah No Bra Day yang Diperingati Setiap 13 Oktober, Gerakan Perangi Kanker Payudara
10

Tingkat Kegemaran Membaca Jabar Masuk Kategori Baik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB