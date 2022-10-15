Lirik Lagu Be The One – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I see the moon

I see the moon

I see the moon

Oh, when you're looking at the sun

Not a fool

I'm not a fool

Not a fool

No, you are not fooling anyone

Oh, but when you're gone

When you're gone

When you're gone

Oh baby, all the lights go out

Thinking oh that, baby, I was wrong

I was wrong

I was wrong

Come back to me, baby

We can work this out

Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya

Just another chance, so that I can show

That I won't let you down, and run

No, I won't let you down, and run

'Cause, I could be the one

I could be the one

I could be the one

I could be the one

I see in blue

I see in blue

I see in blue

Oh, when you see everything in red

There's nothing that I wouldn't do for you

Do for you

Do for you

Oh, 'cause you got inside my head

Oh, but when you're gone

When you're gone

When you're gone

Oh, baby, all the lights go out

Thinking oh that, baby, I was wrong

I was wrong

I was wrong

Come back to me, baby

We can work this out

Oh, baby, come on, let me get to know ya

Just another chance, so that I can show

That I won't let you down, and run

No, I won't let you down, and run

'Cause I could be the one

I could be the one

I could be the one

Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one

(I could be the one)

Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one

(I could be the one)

Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one

(I could be the one)

Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one

(Will you be mine?)

Oh, baby, come on, let me get to know ya

Just another chance, so that I can show

That I won't let you down, and run

No, I won't let you down, and run

'Cause I could be the one

I could be the one

I could be the one

Credit

Penulis: Lucy Taylor, Digital Farm Animals

Tahun rilis: 2015

Album: Be The One

Genre: Pop

Makna Lagu Be The One – Dua Lipa

Arti atau makna lagu Be The One yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa ini adalah tentang sepasang kekasih yang sudah mengakhiri hubungannya.

Akan tetapi wanita tersebut masih mencintai pria yang telah pergi dari kehidupannya itu. Meskipun sepasang kekasih itu telah putus, sang wanita ingin membangun kembali hubungan itu demi bisa bersama dengannya lagi.