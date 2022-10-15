Lirik Lagu Be The One – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
I see the moon
I see the moon
I see the moon
Oh, when you're looking at the sun
Not a fool
I'm not a fool
Not a fool
No, you are not fooling anyone
Oh, but when you're gone
When you're gone
When you're gone
Oh baby, all the lights go out
Thinking oh that, baby, I was wrong
I was wrong
I was wrong
Come back to me, baby
We can work this out
Oh baby, come on, let me get to know ya
Just another chance, so that I can show
That I won't let you down, and run
No, I won't let you down, and run
'Cause, I could be the one
I could be the one
I could be the one
I could be the one
I see in blue
I see in blue
I see in blue
Oh, when you see everything in red
There's nothing that I wouldn't do for you
Do for you
Do for you
Oh, 'cause you got inside my head
Oh, but when you're gone
When you're gone
When you're gone
Oh, baby, all the lights go out
Thinking oh that, baby, I was wrong
I was wrong
I was wrong
Come back to me, baby
We can work this out
Oh, baby, come on, let me get to know ya
Just another chance, so that I can show
That I won't let you down, and run
No, I won't let you down, and run
'Cause I could be the one
I could be the one
I could be the one
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
(I could be the one)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
(I could be the one)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
(I could be the one)
Be the one, be the one, be the one, be the one
(Will you be mine?)
Oh, baby, come on, let me get to know ya
Just another chance, so that I can show
That I won't let you down, and run
No, I won't let you down, and run
'Cause I could be the one
I could be the one
I could be the one
Credit
Penulis: Lucy Taylor, Digital Farm Animals
Tahun rilis: 2015
Album: Be The One
Genre: Pop
Makna Lagu Be The One – Dua Lipa
Arti atau makna lagu Be The One yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa ini adalah tentang sepasang kekasih yang sudah mengakhiri hubungannya.
Akan tetapi wanita tersebut masih mencintai pria yang telah pergi dari kehidupannya itu. Meskipun sepasang kekasih itu telah putus, sang wanita ingin membangun kembali hubungan itu demi bisa bersama dengannya lagi.
Artikel Pilihan