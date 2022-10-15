Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights

One went out at a bus-stop in Edinburgh

One went out in an English park

One went out in a night club, when I was fifteen

Little lights in my heart

One went out when I lied to my mother

Said the cigarettes she found were not mine

One went out within me

Now I smoke like a chimney

It's getting dark in this heart of mine

It's getting dark in this heart of mine

We're born with millions

Of little lights shining in the dark

And they show us the way

One lights up, every time you feel love in your heart

One dies when it moves away

One went out in the back streets of Manchester

One went out in an airport in Spain

One went out, have no doubt

When I grew up and moved out

Of the place where the boy used to play

One went out when uncle Ben got his tumor

We used to fish and I fish no more

Though we will not return

I know one still burns

On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore

On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore

We're born with millions

Of little lights shining in the dark

And they show us the way

One lights up every time we feel love in our hearts

One dies when it moves away

We're born with millions

Of little lights shining in our hearts

And they die along the way

Till we're old and we're cold

And we're lying in the dark

'Cause they'll all burn out one day

They'll all burn out one day

Oh oh, they'll all burn out one day

They'll all burn out one day

Yeah, no

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu All the Little Lights merupakan bagian dari album dengan tajuk yang sama, yakni All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 18 juta kali.

All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: