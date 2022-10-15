Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB
Cuplikan klip musik video Passenger – All the Little Lights
Cuplikan klip musik video Passenger – All the Little Lights /YouTube/Passenger

Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights

One went out at a bus-stop in Edinburgh
One went out in an English park
One went out in a night club, when I was fifteen
Little lights in my heart
One went out when I lied to my mother
Said the cigarettes she found were not mine
One went out within me
Now I smoke like a chimney
It's getting dark in this heart of mine
It's getting dark in this heart of mine
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in the dark
And they show us the way
One lights up, every time you feel love in your heart
One dies when it moves away
One went out in the back streets of Manchester
One went out in an airport in Spain
One went out, have no doubt
When I grew up and moved out
Of the place where the boy used to play
One went out when uncle Ben got his tumor
We used to fish and I fish no more
Though we will not return
I know one still burns
On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore
On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in the dark
And they show us the way
One lights up every time we feel love in our hearts
One dies when it moves away
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in our hearts
And they die along the way
Till we're old and we're cold
And we're lying in the dark
'Cause they'll all burn out one day
They'll all burn out one day
Oh oh, they'll all burn out one day
They'll all burn out one day
Yeah, no

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu All the Little Lights merupakan bagian dari album dengan tajuk yang sama, yakni All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 18 juta kali.

All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu.  Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All The Kids Are Depressed - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Egois – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Egois – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu All of Me – John Legend Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All of Me – John Legend Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB

Lirik Lagu Bimbang – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

29.539 Guru Terlibat Pembelajaran Berbasis TIK 2022
2

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 13 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Histeris! Andin Ditemukan Tak Berdaya
3

Lesti Kejora Diminta Damai dengan Rizky Billar, Hotma Sitompul: Perang Dunia Saja Bisa
4

Jokowi Tegaskan China Hanya Berinvestasi dalam Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta - Bandung: Bukan Bantuan
5

Kode Redeem FF 13 Oktober 2022, Reward Berupa Item Langka Bisa Didapat selama Stok Masih Ada
6

Ditunda Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Kompetisi Liga 1 2022 Jalan Lagi Akhir November
7

Resmi Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT terhadap Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar Tampil Mengenakan Baju Tahanan
8

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Hotman Paris: Kok Ditahan, Apa Gunanya Tunjuk Pengacara Baru
9

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
10

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB