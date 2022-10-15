Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All the Little - Passenger Lights
One went out at a bus-stop in Edinburgh
One went out in an English park
One went out in a night club, when I was fifteen
Little lights in my heart
One went out when I lied to my mother
Said the cigarettes she found were not mine
One went out within me
Now I smoke like a chimney
It's getting dark in this heart of mine
It's getting dark in this heart of mine
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in the dark
And they show us the way
One lights up, every time you feel love in your heart
One dies when it moves away
One went out in the back streets of Manchester
One went out in an airport in Spain
One went out, have no doubt
When I grew up and moved out
Of the place where the boy used to play
One went out when uncle Ben got his tumor
We used to fish and I fish no more
Though we will not return
I know one still burns
On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore
On a fishing boat of the New Jersey Shore
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in the dark
And they show us the way
One lights up every time we feel love in our hearts
One dies when it moves away
We're born with millions
Of little lights shining in our hearts
And they die along the way
Till we're old and we're cold
And we're lying in the dark
'Cause they'll all burn out one day
They'll all burn out one day
Oh oh, they'll all burn out one day
They'll all burn out one day
Yeah, no
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2012
Album: All the Little Lights
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow
Fakta Menarik
Lagu All the Little Lights merupakan bagian dari album dengan tajuk yang sama, yakni All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 18 juta kali.
All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
Artikel Pilihan