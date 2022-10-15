Lirik Lagu Roots – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roots - Imagine Dragons
Don't throw stones at me
Don't tell anybody
Trouble finds me
All the noise of this
Has made me lose my belief
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
Had to lose my way
To know which road to take
Trouble found me
All I look forward
Washed away by a wave
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
I know it's gotta go like this, I know
Hell will always come before you grow
Trouble found me, trouble found me
I know it's gotta go like this, I know
Hell will always come before you grow
Trouble found me, trouble found me
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
Another day, another door
Another high, another low
Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom
I'm going back to my roots
Credits
Artis: Imagine Dragons
Album: Roots
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, dan Daniel Sermon
