Lirik Lagu Roots – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roots - Imagine Dragons

Don't throw stones at me

Don't tell anybody

Trouble finds me

All the noise of this

Has made me lose my belief

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

Had to lose my way

To know which road to take

Trouble found me

All I look forward

Washed away by a wave

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

I know it's gotta go like this, I know

Hell will always come before you grow

Trouble found me, trouble found me

I know it's gotta go like this, I know

Hell will always come before you grow

Trouble found me, trouble found me

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

Another day, another door

Another high, another low

Rock bottom, rock bottom, rock bottom

I'm going back to my roots

Credits

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Album: Roots

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, dan Daniel Sermon