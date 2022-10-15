Lirik Lagu Shots – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shots - Imagine Dragons

I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done

Am I out of touch? Am I out of my place?

When I keep saying that I'm looking for an empty space

Oh, I'm wishin' you're here but I'm wishin' you're gone

I can't have you, and I'm only gonna do you wrong

Oh, I'm gonna mess this up

Oh, this is just my luck

Over and over and over again

I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done

From the second that I was born, it seems I had a loaded gun

And then I shot, shot, shot a hole through everything I loved

Oh, I shot, shot, shot a hole through every single thing that I loved

Am I out of luck? Am I waiting to break?

When I keep saying that I'm looking for a way to escape

Oh, I'm wishing I had what I'd taken for granted

I can't have you when I'm only gonna do you wrong

Oh, I'm gonna mess this up

Oh, this is just my luck

Over and over and over again

I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done

From the second that I was born, it seems I had a loaded gun

And then I shot, shot, shot a hole through everything I loved

Oh, I shot, shot, shot a hole through every single thing that I loved

In the meantime, we let it go

At the roadside we used to know

We can let this drift away

Oh, we let this drift away