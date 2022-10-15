Lirik Lagu Shots – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shots - Imagine Dragons
I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done
Am I out of touch? Am I out of my place?
When I keep saying that I'm looking for an empty space
Oh, I'm wishin' you're here but I'm wishin' you're gone
I can't have you, and I'm only gonna do you wrong
Oh, I'm gonna mess this up
Oh, this is just my luck
Over and over and over again
I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done
From the second that I was born, it seems I had a loaded gun
And then I shot, shot, shot a hole through everything I loved
Oh, I shot, shot, shot a hole through every single thing that I loved
Am I out of luck? Am I waiting to break?
When I keep saying that I'm looking for a way to escape
Oh, I'm wishing I had what I'd taken for granted
I can't have you when I'm only gonna do you wrong
Oh, I'm gonna mess this up
Oh, this is just my luck
Over and over and over again
I'm sorry for everything, oh, everything I've done
From the second that I was born, it seems I had a loaded gun
And then I shot, shot, shot a hole through everything I loved
Oh, I shot, shot, shot a hole through every single thing that I loved
In the meantime, we let it go
At the roadside we used to know
We can let this drift away
Oh, we let this drift away
