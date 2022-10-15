Lirik Lagu Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

If you don't wanna see me

Did a full 180, crazy

Thinking 'bout the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe

But look at where I ended up

I'm all good already

So moved on, it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all, so

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up, don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don't start caring about me now

Aren't you the guy who tried to

Hurt me with the word "goodbye"?

Though it took some time to survive you

I'm better on the other side

I'm all good already

So moved on, it's scary

I'm not where you left me at all, so

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up, don't come out

Don't start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don't start caring about me now ('bout me now, 'bout me)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Don't start now (oh)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out

I'm not where you left me at all, so

If you don't wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don't show up (don't show up), don't come out (don't come out)

Don't start caring about me now ('bout me now)

Walk away (walk away), you know how (you know how)

Don't start caring about me now (so)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away (so)

Oh, oh

Don't come out, out, out

Don't show up, up, up

Walk away, walk away, oh

Credit

Penulis: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

Tahun rilis: 2020

Album: Future Nostalgia

Genre: Pop, R&B

Makna Lagu Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Lagu Don’t Start Now memiliki arti tentang seseorang yang ingin menceritakan tentang keadaan, suasana, perasaan seorang wanita yang digambarkan dalam lagu ini sedang merasakan kekecewaan.

Melalui lagu ini, Dua Lipa menceritakan latar belakang sebuah kisah cinta seorang wanita yang sedang emosi terhadap lelaki yang sudah membuat dirinya merasa kecewa dan merasa hubungan antara dia dan pacarnya tersebut sudah berakhir.