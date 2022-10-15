Lirik Lagu Hall of Fame - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hall of Fame - The Script

Yeah, you could be the greatest, you can be the best

You can be the King Kong banging on your chest

You could beat the world, you could beat the war

You could talk to God, go banging on his door

You can throw your hands up, you can beat the clock (yeah)

You can move a mountain, you can break rocks

You could be a master, don't wait for luck

Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself

Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

You can go the distance, you can run the mile

You can walk straight through hell with a smile

You could be a hero, you could get the gold

Breaking all the records they thought never could be broke

Yeah, do it for your people, do it for your pride

How you ever gonna know if you never even try?

Do it for your country, do it for your name

'Cause there's gonna be a day when you're

Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

Be a champion

Be a champion

Be a champion

Be a champion (you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame)

Be students, be teachers

Be politicians, be preachers (yeah, yeah)

Be believers, be leaders

Be astronauts, be champions, be truth-seekers

Be students, be teachers

Be politicians, be preachers (be preachers, yeah, yeah)

Be believers, be leaders

Be astronauts, be champions

Standing in the hall of fame (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame, oh-whoa (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name, oh, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

You could be the greatest, you can be the best (be a champion)

You can be the King Kong banging on your chest (be a champion)

You could beat the world, you could beat the war (be a champion)

You could talk to God, go banging on his door (be a champion)

You can throw your hands up, you can beat the clock (be a champion)

You can move a mountain, you can break rocks (be a champion)

You could be a master, don't wait for luck (be a champion)

Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself (be a champion)

Standing in the hall of fame

