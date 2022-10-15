Lirik Lagu Hall of Fame - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hall of Fame - The Script
Yeah, you could be the greatest, you can be the best
You can be the King Kong banging on your chest
You could beat the world, you could beat the war
You could talk to God, go banging on his door
You can throw your hands up, you can beat the clock (yeah)
You can move a mountain, you can break rocks
You could be a master, don't wait for luck
Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself
Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
You can go the distance, you can run the mile
You can walk straight through hell with a smile
You could be a hero, you could get the gold
Breaking all the records they thought never could be broke
Yeah, do it for your people, do it for your pride
How you ever gonna know if you never even try?
Do it for your country, do it for your name
'Cause there's gonna be a day when you're
Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
Be a champion
Be a champion
Be a champion
Be a champion (you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame)
Be students, be teachers
Be politicians, be preachers (yeah, yeah)
Be believers, be leaders
Be astronauts, be champions, be truth-seekers
Be students, be teachers
Be politicians, be preachers (be preachers, yeah, yeah)
Be believers, be leaders
Be astronauts, be champions
Standing in the hall of fame (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame, oh-whoa (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name, oh, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
You could be the greatest, you can be the best (be a champion)
You can be the King Kong banging on your chest (be a champion)
You could beat the world, you could beat the war (be a champion)
You could talk to God, go banging on his door (be a champion)
You can throw your hands up, you can beat the clock (be a champion)
You can move a mountain, you can break rocks (be a champion)
You could be a master, don't wait for luck (be a champion)
Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself (be a champion)
Standing in the hall of fame
