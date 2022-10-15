Lirik Lagu Happy – Skinnyfabs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Happy – Skinnyfabs

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong

And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on

’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin' mouth

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

Someone is always fine

I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane

Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

But I think I don't really need no friends

I'm alone and it's not that bad

Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that

Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine

All the smiles all the joys those are mine

There will be no more cry, and

There will be no more try, and

These places I never belong

'Cus this guy now is gone

If you think I’m such a happy person, no you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin' mouth

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

Someone is always fine

If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

By saying my laughter is louder than yours

Shut your freakin’ mouth

No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that

Someone is always fine

Credits

Artis: Skinnyfabs

Album: Happy

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Skinnyfabs

