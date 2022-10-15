Lirik Lagu Happy – Skinnyfabs dan Fakta di Baliknya

Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin' mouth
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
Someone is always fine
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
But I think I don't really need no friends
I'm alone and it's not that bad
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
There will be no more cry, and
There will be no more try, and
These places I never belong
'Cus this guy now is gone
If you think I’m such a happy person, no you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin' mouth
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
Someone is always fine
If you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
Shut your freakin’ mouth
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming that
Someone is always fine
Credits
Artis: Skinnyfabs
Album: Happy
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Pop
Songwriters: Skinnyfabs
Fakta di Balik Lagu Happy
Artikel Pilihan