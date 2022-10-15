Lirik Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker
Driving down the interstate
I've never felt so far away
Leaving hardly hurts at all
I'm sorry that I never call
Often I get exhausted
Trying regardless to be enough
Is it selfish not to be selfless
When all I can help is to open up?
I'll be better than I was before
Despite every text of yours ignored
Will you call me still, just to hear my voice?
I swear, always, I'll care
Flipping through our photographs
Those moments never seem to last
Listening to self control
Those feelings that you'll never know
Leave me, it's never easy
I've had a lifetime to be alone
If you let me, when it gets heavy
Know I'll never let you be all alone
I'll be better than I was before
Despite heavy texts of yours ignored
Will you call me still, just to hear my voice?
I swear, always
Always
Always, I'll care
Kredit Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker
Judul Lagu: Always, I’ll Care
Artikel Pilihan