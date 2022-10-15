Lirik Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker

Driving down the interstate

I've never felt so far away

Leaving hardly hurts at all

I'm sorry that I never call

Often I get exhausted

Trying regardless to be enough

Is it selfish not to be selfless

When all I can help is to open up?

I'll be better than I was before

Despite every text of yours ignored

Will you call me still, just to hear my voice?

I swear, always, I'll care

Flipping through our photographs

Those moments never seem to last

Listening to self control

Those feelings that you'll never know

Leave me, it's never easy

I've had a lifetime to be alone

If you let me, when it gets heavy

Know I'll never let you be all alone

I'll be better than I was before

Despite heavy texts of yours ignored

Will you call me still, just to hear my voice?

I swear, always

Always

Always, I'll care

