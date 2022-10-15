Lirik I Wanna Live - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've been thinking it over

And I know just what to do

I've been thinking it over

And I know I just can't trust myself

I'm a Gypsy prince

Covered with diamonds and jewels

But then my lover exposes me

And I know I'm just a damn fool

I give what I've got to give

I give what I need to live

I give what I've got to give

It's important if I wanna live

Well, I wanna live

I want to live my life

I wanna live

Well, I want to live my life

As I load my pistol

Of fine German steel

I never thought I'd be so down and out

Having my last meal

But I know I can do it

It just took a few years

As I execute my killers

The morning is near

I give what I've got to give

I give what I need to live

I give what I've got to give

It's important if I wanna live

Well, I wanna live

I want to live my life

I wanna live

Well, I want to live my life

I wanna live

Well, I want to live my life

I wanna live

I want to live my life

I wanna live

I want to live my life

I wanna live

I want to live my life

Credit

Artis: Ramones

Album: Halfway to Sanity

Dirilis: 1987

Songwriter:

Fakta di Baliknya

Ramones merupakan kelompok musik dengan genre Punk Rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dianggap sebagai kelompok punk rock pertama.

Walaupun Ramones tidak pernah mencapai kesuksesan seperti the Clash atau the Sex Pistols, mereka tetap memiliki pengaruh besar dalam perkembangan musik

Lagu I Wanna Live masuk kedalam album Halfway to Sanity yang merupakan album kesepuluhdari band The Ramones.

Album ini dirilis pada 15 September 1987 dan merupakan album terakhir bersama drummer Richie Ramone

Album ini tidak memiliki kesuksesan yang diharapkan, dan juga tidak dilihat dengan baik oleh para kritikus. Namun album Halfway to Sanity meninggalkan lagu-lagu hebat seperti I Wanna Live, Bye Bye Baby atau terutama Garden of Serenity, yang digubah oleh Dee Dee Ramone dan Daniel Rey. (Ratna Woro Susanti)*** **