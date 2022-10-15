Lirik I Wanna Live - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN
- 15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Ramones - I Wanna Live.
Ramones - I Wanna Live. /YouTube/Ramones

I've been thinking it over
And I know just what to do
I've been thinking it over
And I know I just can't trust myself
I'm a Gypsy prince
Covered with diamonds and jewels
But then my lover exposes me
And I know I'm just a damn fool
I give what I've got to give
I give what I need to live
I give what I've got to give
It's important if I wanna live
Well, I wanna live
I want to live my life
I wanna live
Well, I want to live my life
As I load my pistol
Of fine German steel
I never thought I'd be so down and out
Having my last meal
But I know I can do it
It just took a few years
As I execute my killers
The morning is near
I give what I've got to give
I give what I need to live
I give what I've got to give
It's important if I wanna live
Well, I wanna live
I want to live my life
I wanna live
Well, I want to live my life
I wanna live
Well, I want to live my life
I wanna live
I want to live my life
I wanna live
I want to live my life
I wanna live
I want to live my life

Credit

Artis: Ramones
Album: Halfway to Sanity
Dirilis: 1987
Songwriter:

Fakta di Baliknya

Ramones merupakan kelompok musik dengan genre Punk Rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dianggap sebagai kelompok punk rock pertama.

Walaupun Ramones tidak pernah mencapai kesuksesan seperti the Clash atau the Sex Pistols, mereka tetap memiliki pengaruh besar dalam perkembangan musik

Lagu I Wanna Live masuk kedalam album Halfway to Sanity yang merupakan album kesepuluhdari band The Ramones.

Album ini dirilis pada 15 September 1987 dan merupakan album terakhir bersama drummer Richie Ramone

Album ini tidak memiliki kesuksesan yang diharapkan, dan juga tidak dilihat dengan baik oleh para kritikus. Namun album Halfway to Sanity meninggalkan lagu-lagu hebat seperti I Wanna Live, Bye Bye Baby atau terutama Garden of Serenity, yang digubah oleh Dee Dee Ramone dan Daniel Rey. (Ratna Woro Susanti)*** **

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

