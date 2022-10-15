Lirik Lagu Life’s For The Living - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Life’s For The Living - Passenger

Well grey clouds wrapped round the town like elastic

Cars stood like toys made of Taiwanese plastic

The boy laughed at the spastic dancing around in the rain

While laundrettes cleaned clothes, high heels rub toes

Puddles splashed huddles of bus stop crows

Dressed in their suits and their boots

Well they all look the same

I took myself down to the cafe to find all

The boys lost in books and crackling vinyl

And carved out a poem above the urinal that read

Don't you cry for the lost

Smile for the living

Get what you need and give what you're given

Life's for the living so live it

Or you're better off dead

While the evening pulled the moon out of it's packet

Stars shone like buttons on an old man's jacket

We needed a nail but we tacked it 'til it fell of the wall

While pigeon's pecked trains, sparks flew like planes

The rain showed the rainbows in the oil stains

And we all had new iPhone's but no one had no one to call

And I stumbled down to the stomach of the town

Where the widow takes memories to slowly drown

With a hand to the sky and a mist in her eye she said

Don't you cry for the lost

Smile for the living

Get what you need and give what you're given

Life's for the living so live it

Or you're better off dead

Well I'm sick of this town, this blind man's forage

They take your dreams down and stick them in storage

You can have them back son when you've paid off

Your mortgage and loans

Oh hell with this place, I'll go it my own way

I'll stick out my thumb and I trudge down the highway

Someday someone must be going my way home

Till then I'll make my bed from a disused car

With a mattress of leaves and a blanket of stars

And I'll stitch the words into my heart with a needle and thread

Don't you cry for the lost

Smile for the living

Get what you need and give what you're given

You know life's for the living so live it

Or you're better off dead

Don't you cry for the lost

Smile for the living

Get what you need and give what you're given

Life's for the living so live it

Or you're better off dead

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Life’s For The Living merupakan bagian dari album All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip video versi live dari lagu ini telah ditonton 5,5 juta kali.