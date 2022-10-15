Lirik Lagu Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Ah, yeah, ah, yeah

I got this feelin' inside my bones

It goes electric, wavy when I turn it on

All through my city, all through my home

We're flyin' up, no ceilin', when we in our zone

I got that sunshine in my pocket

Got that good soul in my feet

I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops (ooh)

I can't take my eyes up off it, movin' so phenomenally

Room on lock, the way we rock it, so don't stop

And under the lights when everything goes

Nowhere to hide when I'm gettin' you close

When we move, well, you already know

So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine

Nothin' I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance

Feel a good, good creepin' up on you

So just dance, dance, dance, come on

All those things I shouldn't do

But you dance, dance, dance

And ain't nobody leavin' soon, so keep dancin'

I can't stop the feelin'

So just dance, dance, dance

I can't stop the feelin'

So just dance, dance, dance, come on

Ooh, it's something magical

It's in the air, it's in my blood, it's rushin' on (rushin' on)

I don't need no reason, don't need control (need control)

I fly so high, no ceiling, when I'm in my zone

'Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket

Got that good soul in my feet

I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops (ooh)

I can't take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally

Room on lock, the way we rock it, so don't stop (stop, stop, stop)

Under the lights when everything goes

Nowhere to hide when I'm gettin' you close

When we move, well, you already know

So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine