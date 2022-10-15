Lirik Lagu Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake
Ah, yeah, ah, yeah
I got this feelin' inside my bones
It goes electric, wavy when I turn it on
All through my city, all through my home
We're flyin' up, no ceilin', when we in our zone
I got that sunshine in my pocket
Got that good soul in my feet
I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops (ooh)
I can't take my eyes up off it, movin' so phenomenally
Room on lock, the way we rock it, so don't stop
And under the lights when everything goes
Nowhere to hide when I'm gettin' you close
When we move, well, you already know
So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine
Nothin' I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance
Feel a good, good creepin' up on you
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
All those things I shouldn't do
But you dance, dance, dance
And ain't nobody leavin' soon, so keep dancin'
I can't stop the feelin'
So just dance, dance, dance
I can't stop the feelin'
So just dance, dance, dance, come on
Ooh, it's something magical
It's in the air, it's in my blood, it's rushin' on (rushin' on)
I don't need no reason, don't need control (need control)
I fly so high, no ceiling, when I'm in my zone
'Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket
Got that good soul in my feet
I feel that hot blood in my body when it drops (ooh)
I can't take my eyes up off it, moving so phenomenally
Room on lock, the way we rock it, so don't stop (stop, stop, stop)
Under the lights when everything goes
Nowhere to hide when I'm gettin' you close
When we move, well, you already know
So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine
Artikel Pilihan