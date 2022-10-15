Lirik Lagu The Honeythief - Hipsway dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Honeythief - Hipsway

Sleek big cat, bible black

Honeysuckle I would never deny

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

Pass through the heat

Come on, come on and

Pass through the heat

Catch a thief, a honeythief

I am a thief, a honeythief

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

That's the price you pay

When love gets in the way

Stealth in the night

I come to steal with stealth

In the night

You got the sugar to satisfy

I am the man you can never deny

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

The light of deep regret

Let me see what I don't get

Credits