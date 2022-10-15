Lirik Lagu The Honeythief - Hipsway dan Fakta di Baliknya

Video klip The Honeythief dari Hipsway.
Video klip The Honeythief dari Hipsway. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Hipsway

Lirik Lagu The Honeythief - Hipsway

Sleek big cat, bible black
Honeysuckle I would never deny

The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get
The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get

Pass through the heat
Come on, come on and
Pass through the heat
Catch a thief, a honeythief
I am a thief, a honeythief

The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get
The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get

That's the price you pay
When love gets in the way
Stealth in the night
I come to steal with stealth

In the night
You got the sugar to satisfy
I am the man you can never deny

The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get
The light of deep regret
Let me see what I don't get

Credits

Editor: Irwan Suherman

