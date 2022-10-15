Lirik Lagu Holes - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB
Cuplikan klip video Passenger – Holes
Cuplikan klip video Passenger – Holes /YouTube/Passenger

Lirik Lagu Holes - Passenger

I know a man with nothing in his hands, nothing but a rolling stone
He told me about when his house burnt down, he lost everything he owned
He lay asleep for six hole weeks, they were gonna ask his mother to choose
When he woke up with nothing he said I'll tell you something
When you've got nothing, you've got nothing to lose
Now I've got a hole in my pocket, a hole in my shirt, a whole lot of trouble, he said
But now the money's gone, life carries on and I miss it like a hole in the head
I know a woman with kids around her ankles an a baby on her lap
She said one day her husband went to get a paper and the mother fucker never came back
Mortgage to pay and four kids to raise, keeping the wolf from the door
She said the wolf's just a puppy and the door's double locked so why you gottaworry me for
Now he left a hole in my heart a hole in a promise a hole on the side of my bed
Oh but now that he's gone well life carries on and I miss him like a hole in the head
Well sometimes you can't change and you can't choose
And sometimes it seems you gain less than you lose
Now we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives
Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on
Well we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives
Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on
Said we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives
Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on
Said we've got holes in our hearts, we've got holes in our lives
We've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on
Said we've got holes in our hearts, we've got holes in our lives
We've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on
Said we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives
Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on.

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Holes merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 19 juta kali.

All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu.  Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Separuh Aku - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Separuh Aku - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB
Lirik I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sally Sendiri - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sally Sendiri - NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Wrong Direction - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Wrong Direction - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Di Balik Awan – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Di Balik Awan – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jangan Simpan Rindu – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jangan Simpan Rindu – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu Syndicate - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Syndicate - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB
Lirik I Wanna Live - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Wanna Live - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Tak Lagi Sama – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Tak Lagi Sama – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tiny Victories - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tiny Victories - Christina Perri dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penampakan Rizky Billar Gunakan Baju Oranye, Polisi: Ditahan Mulai Hari Ini
2

Rizky Billar Muncul Pakai Baju Oranye, Suami Lesti Kejora Resmi Ditahan
3

Persib vs Persija di BRI Liga 1 Ditunda, Menpora Beri Kepastian Kapan Kompetisi Kembali Dilanjutkan
4

Lesti Kejora Histeris Saat Tahu Rizky Billar Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Kuasa Hukum Sang Aktor: Dia Video Call
5

Mahasiswa IPB Hilang Terseret Banjir, Detik-detik Hanyut di Gorong-gorong Terekam Video
6

Wagub DKI Jakarta Bicara Soal Kisruh Rumah Wanda Hamidah di Menteng: Kita Akan Tegakan Keadilan
7

Update Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Polisi Jadwalkan Autopsi Dua Jenazah Korban pada Pekan Depan
8

Jalan Purwakarta-Jatiluhur dan Jalan Loji Karawang Rampung Diperbaiki
9

Histeris Tahu Rizky Billar Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Digadang-gadang Bakal Damai dan Rujuk
10

Dulu Diisukan Rebut Pacar Marion Jola, Brisia Jodie Mengaku Kena Karma: Maafin Aku ya Lala

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Salurkan Energi Venus ke Kekasih!

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Salurkan Energi Venus ke Kekasih!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Kronologi Penangkapan Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Bermula dari Pengungkapan Kasus Jaringan Peredaran Narkoba

Kronologi Penangkapan Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Bermula dari Pengungkapan Kasus Jaringan Peredaran Narkoba

15 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Zona Priangan

Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Mengabulkan Permohonan Penangguhan Penahanan Terhadap Tersangka Rizky Billar

Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Mengabulkan Permohonan Penangguhan Penahanan Terhadap Tersangka Rizky Billar

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris Brentford Vs Brighton dan Liga Champions Tottenham Vs Everton di SCTV

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris Brentford Vs Brighton dan Liga Champions Tottenham Vs Everton di SCTV

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Romansa, Cinta, dan Gairah!

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Romansa, Cinta, dan Gairah!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Kisah Ustadz Abdul Somad Bertemu Koh Steven Pendiri Mualaf Center, UAS Minta Kirim Alfatihah Untuk Sahabatnya

Kisah Ustadz Abdul Somad Bertemu Koh Steven Pendiri Mualaf Center, UAS Minta Kirim Alfatihah Untuk Sahabatnya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Semakin Diuji, Semakin Kuat!

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Semakin Diuji, Semakin Kuat!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Banten

Dewa 19 akan Gelar Konser Orkestra Pertama Kali Sepanjang Karir

Dewa 19 akan Gelar Konser Orkestra Pertama Kali Sepanjang Karir

15 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya, Dapat Disimak Dalam Beberapa Penjelasan Berikut Ini

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya, Dapat Disimak Dalam Beberapa Penjelasan Berikut Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Lebak

Kapolda Jawa Timur yang Baru Diduga Ditangkap Karena Narkoba, Ini Sikap Kapolri

Kapolda Jawa Timur yang Baru Diduga Ditangkap Karena Narkoba, Ini Sikap Kapolri

15 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Cinta itu tidak melulu Hal Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Cinta itu tidak melulu Hal Besar

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Flores Terkini

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih: Jefri Mulai Muak dengan Kelakuan Hakim: Ini yang akan Dilakukannya

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih: Jefri Mulai Muak dengan Kelakuan Hakim: Ini yang akan Dilakukannya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Yamaha Xmax Vs Honda Forza Komparasi 250 CC, Berikut Spesifikasinya

Yamaha Xmax Vs Honda Forza Komparasi 250 CC, Berikut Spesifikasinya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Bolmong

Lirik Lagu Ambon Beta Su Bahagia Oleh Ona Hetharua

Lirik Lagu Ambon Beta Su Bahagia Oleh Ona Hetharua

14 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Berita KBB

WNI Ngamuk Di Pesawat Turkish Airlines, Apa Penyebabnya? Hingga Mendarat di Medan

WNI Ngamuk Di Pesawat Turkish Airlines, Apa Penyebabnya? Hingga Mendarat di Medan

14 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Selebritalk

4 Momen Kocak Young Actors’ Retreat Episode 6; Kim Yoo Jung, Hwang In Yeop, Park Bo Gum, Dkk Sangat Berbeda

4 Momen Kocak Young Actors’ Retreat Episode 6; Kim Yoo Jung, Hwang In Yeop, Park Bo Gum, Dkk Sangat Berbeda

14 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Yamaha WR 155R Supermoto versi 2022, kini hadir dengan tampilan yang lebih keren

Yamaha WR 155R Supermoto versi 2022, kini hadir dengan tampilan yang lebih keren

14 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB