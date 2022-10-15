Lirik Lagu Holes - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Holes - Passenger

I know a man with nothing in his hands, nothing but a rolling stone

He told me about when his house burnt down, he lost everything he owned

He lay asleep for six hole weeks, they were gonna ask his mother to choose

When he woke up with nothing he said I'll tell you something

When you've got nothing, you've got nothing to lose

Now I've got a hole in my pocket, a hole in my shirt, a whole lot of trouble, he said

But now the money's gone, life carries on and I miss it like a hole in the head

I know a woman with kids around her ankles an a baby on her lap

She said one day her husband went to get a paper and the mother fucker never came back

Mortgage to pay and four kids to raise, keeping the wolf from the door

She said the wolf's just a puppy and the door's double locked so why you gottaworry me for

Now he left a hole in my heart a hole in a promise a hole on the side of my bed

Oh but now that he's gone well life carries on and I miss him like a hole in the head

Well sometimes you can't change and you can't choose

And sometimes it seems you gain less than you lose

Now we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives

Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on

Well we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives

Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on

Said we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives

Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on

Said we've got holes in our hearts, we've got holes in our lives

We've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on

Said we've got holes in our hearts, we've got holes in our lives

We've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on

Said we've got holes in our hearts, yeah we've got holes in our lives

Well we've got holes, we've got holes but we carry on.

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Holes merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 19 juta kali.

All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: