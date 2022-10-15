Lirik Lagu Party Monster - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Party Monster - The Weeknd.
Party Monster - The Weeknd. /YouTube/The Weekend

Party Monster - The Weeknd

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

And I've seen her get richer in the pole
I've seen her, I knew she had to know
I've seen her take down that tequila
Down by the liter, I knew I had to meet her
Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump and grind
Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line
Angelina, lips like Angelina
Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena

I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)
Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I'm good, I'm good, I'm great
Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank
I just need a girl who gon' really understand
I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I've been poppin', just took three in a row
I'm down to do it again, I'm on a roll
I've seen him outside tryna reach her
You tryna leave him, you said I'm the reason
Tell me lies, ooh girl, tell me lies
Say you're mine, I'm yours for the night
I'm the realest, she said I'm the realest
Head be genius, dick game be the meanest

I'm like got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)
Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space
Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains
Got up, thank the Lord for the day
Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name
Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space
Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains

Paranoid (Paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
But I see something in you (you're paranoid)
Paranoid (Paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
Paranoid (P-paranoid)
But I see something in you
(I see something in you)

You're paranoid

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

