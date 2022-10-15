Lirik Lagu Party Monster - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Party Monster - The Weeknd

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

And I've seen her get richer in the pole

I've seen her, I knew she had to know

I've seen her take down that tequila

Down by the liter, I knew I had to meet her

Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump and grind

Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line

Angelina, lips like Angelina

Like Selena, ass shaped like Selena

I'm like, got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I'm good, I'm good, I'm great

Know it's been a while, now I'm mixing up the drank

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I just need a girl who gon' really understand

I've been poppin', just took three in a row

I'm down to do it again, I'm on a roll

I've seen him outside tryna reach her

You tryna leave him, you said I'm the reason

Tell me lies, ooh girl, tell me lies

Say you're mine, I'm yours for the night

I'm the realest, she said I'm the realest

Head be genius, dick game be the meanest

I'm like got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

(Woke up, woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name)

Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space

Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains

Got up, thank the Lord for the day

Woke up by a girl, I don't even know her name

Bitches in my new spot, crowdin' up my space

Had to check the safe, check the dresser for my chains

Paranoid (Paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

But I see something in you (you're paranoid)

Paranoid (Paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

Paranoid (P-paranoid)

But I see something in you

(I see something in you)

You're paranoid