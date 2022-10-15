Lirik Lagu The Wrong Direction - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Passenger – The Wrong Direction
When I was a kid, the things I did were hidden under the grid
Young and naive, I never believed that love could be so well hid
With regret I'm willing to bet, and say the older you get
It gets harder to forgive and harder to forget
It gets under your shirt like a dagger at work
The first cut is the deepest but the rest still flipping hurt
You build your heart of plastic
Get cynical and sarcastic
And end up in the corner on your own
'Cause I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection
I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection
I thought I was close but under further inspection
It seems I've been running in the wrong direction
Oh no
So what's the point in getting your hopes up
When all you're ever getting is choked up
When you're coked up
And can't remember the reason why you broke up
You call her in the morning
When you're coming down and falling
Like an old man on the side of the road
'Cause when you're apart you don't want to mingle
When you're together you want to be single
Ever the chase to taste the kiss of bliss
That made your heart tingle
How much greener the grass is
With those rose tinted glasses
But the butterflies they flutter by and leave us on our arses
'Cause I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection
I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection
I thought I was close but under further inspection
It seems I've been running in the wrong direction, there's
Fish in the sea for me to make a selection
I'd jump in if it wasn't for my ear infection
'Cause all I want to do is try to make a connection
It seems I've been running in the wrong direction
Oh
Oh, oh, I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection
I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection
I thought I was close but under further inspection
It seems I've been running in the wrong direction
I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection
I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection
I thought I was close but under further inspection
It seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh
It seems like I'm running in the wrong direction, ohh
Seems like I'm running in the wrong direction, ohh
Well, it seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh no
Seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2012
Album: All the Little Lights
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow
Fakta Menarik
Lagu The Wrong Direction merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 30 juta kali.
All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
Artikel Pilihan