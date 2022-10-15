Lirik Lagu The Wrong Direction - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Passenger – The Wrong Direction

When I was a kid, the things I did were hidden under the grid

Young and naive, I never believed that love could be so well hid

With regret I'm willing to bet, and say the older you get

It gets harder to forgive and harder to forget

It gets under your shirt like a dagger at work

The first cut is the deepest but the rest still flipping hurt

You build your heart of plastic

Get cynical and sarcastic

And end up in the corner on your own

'Cause I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection

I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection

I thought I was close but under further inspection

It seems I've been running in the wrong direction

Oh no

So what's the point in getting your hopes up

When all you're ever getting is choked up

When you're coked up

And can't remember the reason why you broke up

You call her in the morning

When you're coming down and falling

Like an old man on the side of the road

'Cause when you're apart you don't want to mingle

When you're together you want to be single

Ever the chase to taste the kiss of bliss

That made your heart tingle

How much greener the grass is

With those rose tinted glasses

But the butterflies they flutter by and leave us on our arses

'Cause I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection

I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection

I thought I was close but under further inspection

It seems I've been running in the wrong direction, there's

Fish in the sea for me to make a selection

I'd jump in if it wasn't for my ear infection

'Cause all I want to do is try to make a connection

It seems I've been running in the wrong direction

Oh

Oh, oh, I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection

I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection

I thought I was close but under further inspection

It seems I've been running in the wrong direction

I'd love to feel love but I can't stand the rejection

I hide behind my jokes as a form of protection

I thought I was close but under further inspection

It seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh

It seems like I'm running in the wrong direction, ohh

Seems like I'm running in the wrong direction, ohh

Well, it seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh no

Seems I've been running in the wrong direction, oh

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2012

Album: All the Little Lights

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Fakta Menarik

Lagu The Wrong Direction merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk All the Little Lights yang dirilis 2012 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 30 juta kali.

All the Little Lights sendiri merupakan album studio keempat Passenger yang berisi 12 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: