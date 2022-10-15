Lirik Lagu Here Until Forever – In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here Until Forever - In Flames
I can't wait to hear your voice again
I am far from lonely, but without you I'm a mess
I close my eyes and drift away
And I'm wondering what you're doing now
When I look at you I see me
We will always be part of history
When I look at you I see me
Forever I will always be
Minus soul we are the same
And in your heart you know I am there
You are my lighthouse in the dark
I can see you from a thousand miles
Forever I will always be
When I look at you I see me
We will always be part of history
When I look at you I see me
Forever I will always be
I hope you feel (?)
I am alive in all you touch
Close my eyes and drift away
Wondering what you're doing now
(I'm wondering what you're doing right now)
When I look at you I see me
We will always be part of history
When I look at you I see me
I see me
When I look at you I see me
We will always be part of history
When I look at you I see me (I see me)
Forever I will always be
