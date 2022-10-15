Lirik Lagu Here Until Forever – In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Here Until Forever - In Flames

I can't wait to hear your voice again

I am far from lonely, but without you I'm a mess

I close my eyes and drift away

And I'm wondering what you're doing now

When I look at you I see me

We will always be part of history

When I look at you I see me

Forever I will always be

Minus soul we are the same

And in your heart you know I am there

You are my lighthouse in the dark

I can see you from a thousand miles

Forever I will always be

When I look at you I see me

We will always be part of history

When I look at you I see me

Forever I will always be

I hope you feel (?)

I am alive in all you touch

Close my eyes and drift away

Wondering what you're doing now

(I'm wondering what you're doing right now)

When I look at you I see me

We will always be part of history

When I look at you I see me

I see me

When I look at you I see me

We will always be part of history

When I look at you I see me (I see me)

Forever I will always be