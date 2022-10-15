Lirik Lagu Careful - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Careful - Paramore

I settled down

A twisted up frown

Disguised as a smile, well

You would have never known

I had it all

But not what I wanted

Cause hope for me

Was a place uncharted

And overgrown

You'd make your way in

I'd resist you just like this

You can't tell me to feel

The truth never set me free

So, I did it myself

You can't be too careful anymore

When all that is waiting for you

Won't come any closer

You've got to reach out a little more

More

More

More, more

Open your eyes like I opened mine

It's only the real world,

A life you will never know

Shifting your weight

To throw off the pain

Well You can ignore it

But, only for so long

You look like I did

You resist me just like this

You can't tell me to heal

And, it hurts remembering

How it felt to shut down

You can't be too careful anymore

When all that is waiting for you

Won't come any closer

You've got to reach out a little more

More

More

More, more

The truth never set me free

The truth never set me free

The truth never set me free

So, I'll do it myself

You can't be too careful anymore

When all that is waiting for you

Won't come any closer

You've got to reach out

Can't be too careful anymore

When all that is waiting for you

Won't come any closer

You've got to reach out

More

More

More

More, more

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2009

Album: Brand New Eyes

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Careful merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 31 juta kali.

Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: