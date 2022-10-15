Lirik Lagu Careful - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Careful - Paramore
I settled down
A twisted up frown
Disguised as a smile, well
You would have never known
I had it all
But not what I wanted
Cause hope for me
Was a place uncharted
And overgrown
You'd make your way in
I'd resist you just like this
You can't tell me to feel
The truth never set me free
So, I did it myself
You can't be too careful anymore
When all that is waiting for you
Won't come any closer
You've got to reach out a little more
More
More
More, more
Open your eyes like I opened mine
It's only the real world,
A life you will never know
Shifting your weight
To throw off the pain
Well You can ignore it
But, only for so long
You look like I did
You resist me just like this
You can't tell me to heal
And, it hurts remembering
How it felt to shut down
You can't be too careful anymore
When all that is waiting for you
Won't come any closer
You've got to reach out a little more
More
More
More, more
The truth never set me free
The truth never set me free
The truth never set me free
So, I'll do it myself
You can't be too careful anymore
When all that is waiting for you
Won't come any closer
You've got to reach out
Can't be too careful anymore
When all that is waiting for you
Won't come any closer
You've got to reach out
More
More
More
More, more
Credit
Penyanyi: Paramore
Tahun rilis: 2009
Album: Brand New Eyes
Label: Fueled by Ramen
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Careful merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 31 juta kali.
Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:
