Lirik Lagu Playing God - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Cuplikan klip video Paramore – Playing God
Cuplikan klip video Paramore – Playing God /YouTube/Paramore

Lirik Lagu Playing God - Paramore

I can't make my own decisions
Or make any with precision
Well, maybe you should tie me up
So I don't go where you don't want me
You say that I've been changing
That I'm not just simply aging
Yeah, how could that be logical?
Just keep on cramming ideas down my throat
You don't have to believe me
But the way I, way I see it
Next time you point a finger
I might have to bend it back
Or break it, break it off
Next time you point a finger
I'll point you to the mirror
If God's the game that you're playing
Well, we must get more acquainted
Because it has to be so lonely
To be the only one who's holy
It's just my humble opinion
But it's one that I believe in
You don't deserve a point of view
If the only thing you see is you
You don't have to believe me
But the way I, way I see it
Next time you point a finger
I might have to bend it back
Or break it, break it off
Next time you point a finger
I'll point you to the mirror
This is the last second chance
(I'll point you to the mirror)
I'm half as good as it gets
(I'll point you to the mirror)
I'm on both sides of the fence
(I'll point you to the mirror)
Without a hint of regret
I'll hold you to it
I know you don't believe me
But the way I, way I see it
Next time you point a finger
I might have to bend it back
Or break it, break it off
Next time you point a finger
I'll point you to the mirror
I know you won't believe me
But the way I, way I see it
Next time you point a finger
I might have to bend it back
Then break it, break it off
Next time you point a finger
I'll point you to the mirror

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2009

Album: Brand New Eyes

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Playing God merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 78 juta kali.

Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut:

