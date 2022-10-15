Lirik Lagu Playing God - Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Playing God - Paramore

I can't make my own decisions

Or make any with precision

Well, maybe you should tie me up

So I don't go where you don't want me

You say that I've been changing

That I'm not just simply aging

Yeah, how could that be logical?

Just keep on cramming ideas down my throat

You don't have to believe me

But the way I, way I see it

Next time you point a finger

I might have to bend it back

Or break it, break it off

Next time you point a finger

I'll point you to the mirror

If God's the game that you're playing

Well, we must get more acquainted

Because it has to be so lonely

To be the only one who's holy

It's just my humble opinion

But it's one that I believe in

You don't deserve a point of view

If the only thing you see is you

You don't have to believe me

But the way I, way I see it

Next time you point a finger

I might have to bend it back

Or break it, break it off

Next time you point a finger

I'll point you to the mirror

This is the last second chance

(I'll point you to the mirror)

I'm half as good as it gets

(I'll point you to the mirror)

I'm on both sides of the fence

(I'll point you to the mirror)

Without a hint of regret

I'll hold you to it

I know you don't believe me

But the way I, way I see it

Next time you point a finger

I might have to bend it back

Or break it, break it off

Next time you point a finger

I'll point you to the mirror

I know you won't believe me

But the way I, way I see it

Next time you point a finger

I might have to bend it back

Then break it, break it off

Next time you point a finger

I'll point you to the mirror

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2009

Album: Brand New Eyes

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Playing God merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Brand New Eyes yang dirilis 2009 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, klip musik videonya telah ditonton 78 juta kali.

Brand New Eyes sendiri merupakan album studio ketiga dari band rock Paramore. Adapun album tersebut berisi lagu-lagu sebagai berikut: