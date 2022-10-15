Lirik Pet Sematary - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Under the arc of a weather stain boards
Ancient goblins and warlords
Come out of the ground, not making a sound
The smell of death is all around
And the night when the cold wind blows
No one cares, nobody knows
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
Follow Victor to the sacred place
This ain't a dream, I can't escape
Molars and fangs, the clicking of bones
Spirits moaning among the tombstones
And the night, when the moon is bright
Someone cries, something ain't right
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
The moon is full, the air is still
All of a sudden I feel a chill
Victor is grinning, flesh is rotting away
Skeletons dance, I curse this day
And the night when the wolves cry out
Listen close and you can hear me shout
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary
I don't want to live my life again
Oh, no
Oh, no
I don't want to live my life again
Not again
Oh, no
Oh-oh
I don't want to live my life again
Not again
Oh, no-no-no
Don't want to live my life again
Not again
Oh-oh-oh
Credit
Album: Brain Drain
Artis: Ramones
Dirilis: 1989
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock
Songwriters: Daniel Rey, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone, dan Dede Ramone
Fakta di Baliknya
Ramones merupakan kelompok musik dengan genre Punk Rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dianggap sebagai kelompok punk rock pertama.
Walaupun Ramones tidak pernah mencapai kesuksesan seperti the Clash atau the Sex Pistols, mereka tetap memiliki pengaruh besar dalam perkembangan musik.
Pada tahun 1989, band punk rock Amerika Ramones, dari album mereka Brain Drain merilis lagu Pet Sematary.
Lagu tersebut, awalnya ditulis untuk film adaptasi Stephen King 1989 dengan nama yang sama, menjadi salah satu hit terbesar Ramones dan menjadi pokok konser mereka selama tahun 1990-an. (Ratna Woro Susanti)*** **
Artikel Pilihan