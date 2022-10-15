Lirik Pet Sematary - Ramones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pet Sematary - Ramones

Under the arc of a weather stain boards

Ancient goblins and warlords

Come out of the ground, not making a sound

The smell of death is all around

And the night when the cold wind blows

No one cares, nobody knows

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

Follow Victor to the sacred place

This ain't a dream, I can't escape

Molars and fangs, the clicking of bones

Spirits moaning among the tombstones

And the night, when the moon is bright

Someone cries, something ain't right

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

The moon is full, the air is still

All of a sudden I feel a chill

Victor is grinning, flesh is rotting away

Skeletons dance, I curse this day

And the night when the wolves cry out

Listen close and you can hear me shout

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

I don't want to be buried in a pet sematary

I don't want to live my life again

Oh, no

Oh, no

I don't want to live my life again

Not again

Oh, no

Oh-oh

I don't want to live my life again

Not again

Oh, no-no-no

Don't want to live my life again

Not again

Oh-oh-oh

Credit

Album: Brain Drain

Artis: Ramones

Dirilis: 1989

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Rock

Songwriters: Daniel Rey, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone, dan Dede Ramone

Fakta di Baliknya

Ramones merupakan kelompok musik dengan genre Punk Rock asal Amerika Serikat yang dianggap sebagai kelompok punk rock pertama.

Walaupun Ramones tidak pernah mencapai kesuksesan seperti the Clash atau the Sex Pistols, mereka tetap memiliki pengaruh besar dalam perkembangan musik.

Pada tahun 1989, band punk rock Amerika Ramones, dari album mereka Brain Drain merilis lagu Pet Sematary.

Lagu tersebut, awalnya ditulis untuk film adaptasi Stephen King 1989 dengan nama yang sama, menjadi salah satu hit terbesar Ramones dan menjadi pokok konser mereka selama tahun 1990-an. (Ratna Woro Susanti)*** **