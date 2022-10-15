Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Polaroid – Jonas Blue feat Liam Payne & Lennon Stella

[Liam Payne]

Let me tell you how it happened

I wasn't looking for someone that night

No, I was never a believer

But you could fall in love at the first sight

But all of a sudden

We loved and got lost in the moment

All of a sudden

She's gone in the flash of a light

I never was looking, hmm

I'll be looking for the rest of my life

[Liam Payne & Lennon Stella]

We took a polaroid

You signed your name upon it

I put it in my wallet

Hoping I'd see your face again

We took a polaroid

Captured the look in your eyes

It's only a matter of time

Before it starts fading

[Lennon Stella]

Was it my imagination?

I could've sworn I saw someone like you

A thousand people at the station

And in a second you slipped out of view

[Liam Payne]

Then all of a sudden

I loved and got lost in the moment

All of a sudden

She's gone in the blink of an eye

I never was looking, hmm

I'll be looking for the rest of my life

[Liam Payne & Lennon Stella]

We took a polaroid

You signed your name upon it

I put it in my wallet

Hoping I'd see your face again

We took a polaroid

Captured the look in your eyes

It's only a matter of time

Before it starts fading

We were dancing without moving

All my friends were leaving me behind

I didn't wanna catch a feeling

But there was something in that flashing light

Then all of a sudden

I loved and got lost in the moment

All of a sudden

She's gone in the blink of an eye

I never was looking, hmm

I'll be looking for the rest of my life

We took a polaroid

You signed your name upon it

I put it in my wallet

Hoping I'd see your face again

We took a polaroid

Captured the look in your eyes

It's only a matter of time

Before it starts fading