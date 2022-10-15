Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Polaroid – Jonas Blue feat Liam Payne & Lennon Stella
[Liam Payne]
Let me tell you how it happened
I wasn't looking for someone that night
No, I was never a believer
But you could fall in love at the first sight
But all of a sudden
We loved and got lost in the moment
All of a sudden
She's gone in the flash of a light
I never was looking, hmm
I'll be looking for the rest of my life
[Liam Payne & Lennon Stella]
We took a polaroid
You signed your name upon it
I put it in my wallet
Hoping I'd see your face again
We took a polaroid
Captured the look in your eyes
It's only a matter of time
Before it starts fading
[Lennon Stella]
Was it my imagination?
I could've sworn I saw someone like you
A thousand people at the station
And in a second you slipped out of view
[Liam Payne]
Then all of a sudden
I loved and got lost in the moment
All of a sudden
She's gone in the blink of an eye
I never was looking, hmm
I'll be looking for the rest of my life
[Liam Payne & Lennon Stella]
We took a polaroid
You signed your name upon it
I put it in my wallet
Hoping I'd see your face again
We took a polaroid
Captured the look in your eyes
It's only a matter of time
Before it starts fading
We were dancing without moving
All my friends were leaving me behind
I didn't wanna catch a feeling
But there was something in that flashing light
Then all of a sudden
I loved and got lost in the moment
All of a sudden
She's gone in the blink of an eye
I never was looking, hmm
I'll be looking for the rest of my life
We took a polaroid
You signed your name upon it
I put it in my wallet
Hoping I'd see your face again
We took a polaroid
Captured the look in your eyes
It's only a matter of time
Before it starts fading
Artikel Pilihan