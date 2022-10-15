Lirik Lagu In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer

I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

I don't know what it's like to land and

Not race through your door

I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

I'm not sure that I really ever could

Hold on to your hotel key in your

Bedroom neighborhood

Me sleep-walking in Hollywood

I'm gonna steer clear

Burn up in your atmosphere

I'm gonna steer clear

Cus I'd die if I saw you

I'd die if I didn't see you there

So I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

Ooohhh, ooohh,

Ooooooh

I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore

I get lost on the boulevard at night

Without your voice to tell me: "I love you, take a right."

The ten and the two is the lonely sight

I'm gonna steer clear

I'll burn up in your atmosphere

I'm gonna steer clear

Cus I'd die if I saw you

I'd die if I didn't see you

I'm gonna steer clear

Oh yeah

I'll burn up in your atmosphere

I'm gonna steer clear

Cus I'd die if I saw you

I'd die if I didn't see you there

See you there