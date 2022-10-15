Lirik Lagu In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer
I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
I don't know what it's like to land and
Not race through your door
I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
I'm not sure that I really ever could
Hold on to your hotel key in your
Bedroom neighborhood
Me sleep-walking in Hollywood
I'm gonna steer clear
Burn up in your atmosphere
I'm gonna steer clear
Cus I'd die if I saw you
I'd die if I didn't see you there
So I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
Ooohhh, ooohh,
Ooooooh
I don't think I'm gonna go to LA anymore
I get lost on the boulevard at night
Without your voice to tell me: "I love you, take a right."
The ten and the two is the lonely sight
I'm gonna steer clear
I'll burn up in your atmosphere
I'm gonna steer clear
Cus I'd die if I saw you
I'd die if I didn't see you
I'm gonna steer clear
Oh yeah
I'll burn up in your atmosphere
I'm gonna steer clear
Cus I'd die if I saw you
I'd die if I didn't see you there
See you there
Artikel Pilihan