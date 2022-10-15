Lirik Paranoid – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paranoid – I Prevail

Something isn't right

I feel it in my bones

Every time I look around it follows me home

I think I'm paranoid

Something isn't right

I feel it in my bones

Every time I look around it follows me home

And I get so stressed out

With nobody here to listen

When my head gets loud

From the weight of this vision

All this emptiness inside

I can't fill the void in my mind

Sometimes I just wanna die

Wish that I could tell you why

Is it all inside my head?

I just can't escape the noise

Is it all inside my head?

I think I'm paranoid, I think I'm paranoid

(I think I'm paranoid)

Is it all in my head?

I can't escape the noise

Is it all in my head?

I think I'm paranoid

Take me to the edge

Like hands around my neck

Hangin’ by a thread again

I think I'm paranoid

Something isn't right

Think they start to notice

Hear it in the night

In and out of focus

And I get so stressed out

With nobody here to listen

Got a head full of doubt

From the weight of this vision

All this emptiness inside

I can't fill the void in my mind

Sometimes I just wanna die

Wish that I could tell you why

Is it all inside my head?

I just can't escape the noise

Is it all inside my head?

I think I'm paranoid, I think I'm paranoid

(I think I'm paranoid)

Is it all in my head?

I can't escape the noise

Is it all in my head?

I think I'm paranoid

Take me to the edge

Like hands around my neck

Hangin’ by a thread again

I think I'm paranoid

All this emptiness inside

I can't fill the void in my mind

Sometimes I just wanna die

Wish that I could tell you why

Is it all inside my head?

I just can't escape the noise

Is it all inside my head?

I think I'm paranoid

Credits