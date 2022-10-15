Lirik Paranoid – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something isn't right
I feel it in my bones
Every time I look around it follows me home
I think I'm paranoid
Something isn't right
I feel it in my bones
Every time I look around it follows me home
And I get so stressed out
With nobody here to listen
When my head gets loud
From the weight of this vision
All this emptiness inside
I can't fill the void in my mind
Sometimes I just wanna die
Wish that I could tell you why
Is it all inside my head?
I just can't escape the noise
Is it all inside my head?
I think I'm paranoid, I think I'm paranoid
(I think I'm paranoid)
Is it all in my head?
I can't escape the noise
Is it all in my head?
I think I'm paranoid
Take me to the edge
Like hands around my neck
Hangin’ by a thread again
I think I'm paranoid
Something isn't right
Think they start to notice
Hear it in the night
In and out of focus
And I get so stressed out
With nobody here to listen
Got a head full of doubt
From the weight of this vision
All this emptiness inside
I can't fill the void in my mind
Sometimes I just wanna die
Wish that I could tell you why
Is it all inside my head?
I just can't escape the noise
Is it all inside my head?
I think I'm paranoid, I think I'm paranoid
(I think I'm paranoid)
Is it all in my head?
I can't escape the noise
Is it all in my head?
I think I'm paranoid
Take me to the edge
Like hands around my neck
Hangin’ by a thread again
I think I'm paranoid
All this emptiness inside
I can't fill the void in my mind
Sometimes I just wanna die
Wish that I could tell you why
Is it all inside my head?
I just can't escape the noise
Is it all inside my head?
I think I'm paranoid
