Lirik Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden

Oh, oh, yeah

I've been lookin' so long for you now

You won't get away from my grasp

You've been living so long in hiding, in hiding

Behind that false mask

And you know that I know that

You ain't got long now to last

Your looks and your feelings

Are just the remains of your past

You're standing in the wings

There you wait, for the curtain to fall

But knowing the terror and holding

You have on us all

Yeah, I know that you're gonna

Scratch me and maim me and maul

And you know I'm helpless from

Your mesmerizing catcall

Ooh

Keep your distance, walk away

Don't take his bait

Don't you stray, don't fade away

Watch your step, he's out to get you

Come what may

Don't you stray, from the narrow way

I'm running and hiding

In my dreams, you're always there

You're the phantom of the opera

You're the devil, you're just out to scare

You damaged my mind and my soul

It just floats through the air

You haunt me, you taunt me

You torture me back at your lair

Credits

Artis: Iron Maiden

Album: Iron Maiden

Rilis: 1980

Genre: Metal, Rock

Penulis lagu: Steve Harris

Fakta di Balik Lagu Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden

Judul Phantom of the Opera berasal dari novel Prancis karya Gaston Leroux dengan judul yang sama. Lagu ini memiliki bagian instrumental yang lebih luas bersama dengan harmoni gitar khas Iron Maiden.

Vokal lagu ini dibawakan oleh Paul Di’Anno, tetapi vokalis utama Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, sering kali menyatakan ketika konser bahwa jika para penonton tidak suka lagu ini, maka mereka tidak mengerti inti dari Iron Maiden.