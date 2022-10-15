Lirik Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden
Oh, oh, yeah
I've been lookin' so long for you now
You won't get away from my grasp
You've been living so long in hiding, in hiding
Behind that false mask
And you know that I know that
You ain't got long now to last
Your looks and your feelings
Are just the remains of your past
You're standing in the wings
There you wait, for the curtain to fall
But knowing the terror and holding
You have on us all
Yeah, I know that you're gonna
Scratch me and maim me and maul
And you know I'm helpless from
Your mesmerizing catcall
Ooh
Keep your distance, walk away
Don't take his bait
Don't you stray, don't fade away
Watch your step, he's out to get you
Come what may
Don't you stray, from the narrow way
I'm running and hiding
In my dreams, you're always there
You're the phantom of the opera
You're the devil, you're just out to scare
You damaged my mind and my soul
It just floats through the air
You haunt me, you taunt me
You torture me back at your lair
Credits
Artis: Iron Maiden
Album: Iron Maiden
Rilis: 1980
Genre: Metal, Rock
Penulis lagu: Steve Harris
Fakta di Balik Lagu Phantom of the Opera – Iron Maiden
Judul Phantom of the Opera berasal dari novel Prancis karya Gaston Leroux dengan judul yang sama. Lagu ini memiliki bagian instrumental yang lebih luas bersama dengan harmoni gitar khas Iron Maiden.
Vokal lagu ini dibawakan oleh Paul Di’Anno, tetapi vokalis utama Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, sering kali menyatakan ketika konser bahwa jika para penonton tidak suka lagu ini, maka mereka tidak mengerti inti dari Iron Maiden.
