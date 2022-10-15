Lirik Empire of the Clouds – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire of the Clouds – Iron Maiden

To ride the storm, to an empire of the clouds

To ride the storm, they climbed aboard their silver ghost

To ride the storm, to a kingdom that will come

To ride the storm, and damn the rest, oblivion

Royalty and dignitaries, brandy and cigars

Related giant of the skies, you hold them in your arms

The millionth chance they laughed, to take down his majesty's craft

To India they say, magic carpet float away, an October fateful day

Mist is in the trees, stone sweats with the dew

The morning sunrise, red before the blue

Hanging at the mast, waiting for command

His majesty's airship, the R101

She's the biggest vessel built by man, a giant of the skies

For all you unbelievers, the Titanic fits inside

Drum rolled tight, a canvas skin, silvered in the sun

Never tested with the fury, with a beating yet to come

The fury yet to come

In the gathering gloom, a storm rising in the west

The coxswain stared into the

We must go now, we must take our chance with fate

We must go now, for the politicians he can't be late

The airship crew awake for thirty hours at full stretch,

But the ship is in their backbone, every sinew, every inch

She never flew at full speed, a trial never done

A fragile outer cover, her Achilles would become

An Achilles yet to come

Sailors of the sky, a hardened breed

Loyal to the king, and an airship creed