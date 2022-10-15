Lirik Empire of the Clouds – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Empire of the Clouds – Iron Maiden
To ride the storm, to an empire of the clouds
To ride the storm, they climbed aboard their silver ghost
To ride the storm, to a kingdom that will come
To ride the storm, and damn the rest, oblivion
Royalty and dignitaries, brandy and cigars
Related giant of the skies, you hold them in your arms
The millionth chance they laughed, to take down his majesty's craft
To India they say, magic carpet float away, an October fateful day
Mist is in the trees, stone sweats with the dew
The morning sunrise, red before the blue
Hanging at the mast, waiting for command
His majesty's airship, the R101
She's the biggest vessel built by man, a giant of the skies
For all you unbelievers, the Titanic fits inside
Drum rolled tight, a canvas skin, silvered in the sun
Never tested with the fury, with a beating yet to come
The fury yet to come
In the gathering gloom, a storm rising in the west
The coxswain stared into the
We must go now, we must take our chance with fate
We must go now, for the politicians he can't be late
The airship crew awake for thirty hours at full stretch,
But the ship is in their backbone, every sinew, every inch
She never flew at full speed, a trial never done
A fragile outer cover, her Achilles would become
An Achilles yet to come
Sailors of the sky, a hardened breed
Loyal to the king, and an airship creed
Artikel Pilihan