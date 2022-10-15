Lirik lagu Always - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 03:11 WIB
Ilustrasi, simak lirik lagu Bon Jovi berjudul Always dilengkapi faktanya berikut.
Ilustrasi, simak lirik lagu Bon Jovi berjudul Always dilengkapi faktanya berikut. /YouTube BonJoviVEVO

Lirik lagu AlwaysBon Jovi

This Romeo is bleeding
But you can't see his blood
It's nothing but some feelings
That this old dog kicked up

It's been raining since you left me
Now I'm drowning in the flood
You see, I've always been a fighter
But without you, I give up

I can't sing a love song
Like the way it's meant to be
Well, I guess I'm not that good anymore
But baby, that's just me

And I will love you, baby, always
And I'll be there forever and a day, always
I'll be there 'til the stars don't shine
'Til the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme
And I know when I die, you'll be on my mind
And I'll love you, always

Now your pictures that you left behind
Are just memories of a different life
Some that made us laugh, some that made us cry
One that made you have to say goodbye

What I'd give to run my fingers through your hair
To touch your lips, to hold you near
When you say your prayers, try to understand
I've made mistakes, I'm just a man

When he holds you close, when he pulls you near
When he says the words you've been needing to hear
I wish I was him
With these words of mine
To say to you 'til the end of time

That I will love you baby, always
And I'll be there forever and a day, always

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Gemintang – Andien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gemintang – Andien dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinta Melulu – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinta Melulu – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menua Bersamamu- Tri Suaka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menua Bersamamu- Tri Suaka dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slowly Fall – Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wasted Times - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd dan Lil Baby serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurricane - Kanye West ft The Weeknd dan Lil Baby serta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kau dan Aku Menuju Ruang Hampa – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kau dan Aku Menuju Ruang Hampa – Efek Rumah Kaca dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dip – Tyga Feat Nicki Minaj dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sempurna – Andra and the Backbone dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sempurna – Andra and the Backbone dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Foolish – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Polisi Benarkan Lesti Kejora Datang ke Polres Jaksel untuk Kunjungi Rizky Billar, Laporan Akan Dicabut?
2

Kementerian PUPR Bakal Rehab Total Stadion Kanjuruhan Malang
3

Tak Hanya Tingkatkan Mobilitas Orang dan Barang, Jokowi Harap Kereta Cepat Jakarta Bandung Pacu Konektivitas
4

Konspirasi Arti Gestur Bharada E Saat di Kejagung, Netizen: Itu Simbol Sansekerta
5

Enggan Disebut Tukang Ribut, Ormas di Bekasi Patungan Bina UMKM
6

Wajah Lesti Kejora saat Sambangi Rizky Billar di Polres Metro Jaksel, Netizen: Jangan Cabut Laporannya
7

Terungkap! Polisi Bongkar Motif Rizky Billar Lakukan KDRT pada Lesti Kejora
8

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta dan Sinopsis, 13 Oktober 2022: Andin Kritis, Pelaku Sebenarnya Diduga Elsa
9

Slank Gelar Tur Konser di 5 Kota Besar di Indonesia, Bimbim: Kita Bisa Menyebarkan Energi Positif
10

Polri Tangkap Penggugat Ijazah Palsu Jokowi: Terkait Ujar Kebencian dan Penistaan Agama

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Realita STTU

Kapolda Jawa Timur Jadi Tersangka Kasus Peredaran Narkoba

Kapolda Jawa Timur Jadi Tersangka Kasus Peredaran Narkoba

15 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Cek Draf, Teks, Isi Naskah 'Sumpah Pemuda' Peringatan ke-94 Tanggal 28 Oktober 2022 Paling Lengkap

Cek Draf, Teks, Isi Naskah 'Sumpah Pemuda' Peringatan ke-94 Tanggal 28 Oktober 2022 Paling Lengkap

15 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Lesti Cabut Laporan KDRT Rizky Billar, Dewi Persik Heran: Jangan Bermain dengan Hukum

Lesti Cabut Laporan KDRT Rizky Billar, Dewi Persik Heran: Jangan Bermain dengan Hukum

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Purwakarta News

Semua Ruh Nabi dan Malaikat Menyambut Detik-detik Lahirnya Pemimpin Agung Nabi Muhammad SAW

Semua Ruh Nabi dan Malaikat Menyambut Detik-detik Lahirnya Pemimpin Agung Nabi Muhammad SAW

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Semarang dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Hell Fest dan Shut In Hingga Dunia Punya Cerita

Jadwal Bioskop Trans TV Hari Ini, 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Hell Fest dan Shut In Hingga Dunia Punya Cerita

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Selesaikan Masalah Anda Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Selesaikan Masalah Anda Hari Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Kembali ke Mantan Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Kembali ke Mantan Cinta

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Depok ke Jakarta Kota Pagi Sampai Siang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Link Live Streaming FP3 dan Kualifikasi MotoGP Australia 2022 di SPOTV Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming FP3 dan Kualifikasi MotoGP Australia 2022 di SPOTV Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan My Trip My Adventure Hingga Bioskop TransTV Shut In

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Saksikan My Trip My Adventure Hingga Bioskop TransTV Shut In

15 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk KOta Bandung dan sekitarnya 19 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk KOta Bandung dan sekitarnya 19 Rabiul Awal 1444 Hijriah 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Maja ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Parkiran Mega Mall

15 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah Kota Tangerang Selatan (Tangsel) Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

15 Oktober 2022, 03:46 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Rangkas Bitung ke Tanah Abang Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Wilayah DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Ada di Lima Lokasi

15 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Merambah Ruang Pribadi Pasangan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Merambah Ruang Pribadi Pasangan

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Kode Redeem Aktif, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Skin Mobile Legends Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022

Kode Redeem Aktif, Segera Tukarkan dengan Beragam Skin Mobile Legends Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jatinegara Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Buaya Bagi Perempuan yang Sudah Menikah, Simak dan Pahami Maknanya Seperti Berikut Ini

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Buaya Bagi Perempuan yang Sudah Menikah, Simak dan Pahami Maknanya Seperti Berikut Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket KRL Bogor ke Jakarta Kota Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Berikut Jadwal Razia Parepare atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini? Simak 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas Tilangnya

Berikut Jadwal Razia Parepare atau Operasi Zebra 2022 Hari Ini? Simak 7 Pelanggaran Prioritas Tilangnya

15 Oktober 2022, 03:25 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Adalah Pasangan yang Pengertian

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Adalah Pasangan yang Pengertian

15 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB