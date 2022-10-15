Lirik Lagu Sorry for Now – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
15 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB
Ilustrasi konser Linkin Park
Ilustrasi konser Linkin Park /YouTube/Linkin Park

Sorry for NowLinkin Park

Watching the wings cut through the clouds
Watching the raindrops blinking red and white
Thinking are you back on the ground
There with a fire burning in your eyes
I only halfway apologize

And I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
Sometimes things refuse to go the way we planned
Oh I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There will be a day that you will understand
You will understand

After a while you may forget
But just in case the memories cross your mind
You couldn't know this when I left
Under the fire of your angry eyes
I never wanted to say goodbye

So I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
Sometimes things refuse to go the way we planned
Oh I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There will be a day that you will understand
You will understand

Yeah, stop telling 'em to pump the bass up
Tried to call home but nobody would wake up
Switch your time zones can't pick the bass up
I just passed out by the time you wake up
Best things come to those who wait
And it's time to get pumped on any road you take
Don't ever have a problem make no mistake
I can't wait to come back when I'm going away

I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There are things we have to do that we can't stand
Oh I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There will be a day that you will understand
Oh I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There are things we have to do that we can't stand
Oh I'll be sorry for now
That I couldn't be around
There will be a day that you will understand
You will understand
You will understand
You will understand

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park
Album : One More Light
Tahun Rilis : 2017
Produser : Brad Delson & Mike Shinoda

