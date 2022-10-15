Lirik Magic - Pilot dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Magic - Pilot

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

Never been awake

Never seen a day break

Leaning on my pillow in the morning

Lazy day in bed music in my head

Crazy music playing in the morning light

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

I love my sunny day

Dream of far away

Dreaming on my pillow in the morning

Never been awake

Never seen a day break

Leaning on my pillow in the morning light

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

It's magic you know

Never believe it's not so

Credits

Album: Pilot

Dirilis: 1974

Penulis lagu: David Paton dan William Lyall

Diproduseri: Alan Parsons

Genre Pop rock, soft rock, funk rock

Label: EMI

Fakta di Balik Lagu Magic - Pilot