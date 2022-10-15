Lirik Magic - Pilot dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
Never been awake
Never seen a day break
Leaning on my pillow in the morning
Lazy day in bed music in my head
Crazy music playing in the morning light
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
I love my sunny day
Dream of far away
Dreaming on my pillow in the morning
Never been awake
Never seen a day break
Leaning on my pillow in the morning light
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
It's magic you know
Never believe it's not so
Credits
Album: Pilot
Dirilis: 1974
Penulis lagu: David Paton dan William Lyall
Diproduseri: Alan Parsons
Genre Pop rock, soft rock, funk rock
Label: EMI
