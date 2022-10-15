Lirik Goodbyes - Post Malone ft Young Thug dan Fakta di Baliknya

Goodbyes - Post Malone ft Young Thug

Me and Kurt feel the same, too much pleasure is pain

My girl spites me in vain, all I do is complain

She needs something to change, need to take off the edge

So - it all tonight

And don't tell me to shut up

When you know you talk too much

But you don't got - to say

I want you out of my head

I want you out of my bedroom tonight

There's no way I could save you

'Cause I need to be saved, too

I'm no good at goodbyes

We're both acting insane, but too stubborn to change

Now I'm drinkin' again, 80 proof in my veins

And my fingertips stained, looking over the edge

Don't - with me tonight

Said you needed this heart then you got it

Turns out that it wasn't what you wanted

And we wouldn't let go and we lost it

Now I'm a goner

I want you out of my head

I want you out of my bedroom tonight

There's no way I could save you

'Cause I need to be saved, too

I'm no good at goodbyes

I want you right in my life

I want you back here tonight

I'm tryna to cut you, no knife

I wanna slice you and dice you

My argues possessive, it got you precise

Can you not turn off the TV? I'm watching the fight

I flood the garage, blue diamond, no shark

You're Barbie life doll, it's Nicki Minaj

You don't need a key to drive, your car on the charger

I just wanna see the side, the one that's unbothered

And I don't want you never go outside

I promise if they play, my - slidin'

I'm - her and the tour bus still ridin'

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I want you out of my head

I want you out of my bedroom tonight

There's no way I can save you

Because I need to be saved too

I'm no good at goodbyes

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

I'm no good at goodbyes