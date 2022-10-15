Lirik Goodbyes - Post Malone ft Young Thug dan Fakta di Baliknya

Goodbyes - Post Malone ft Young Thug
Me and Kurt feel the same, too much pleasure is pain
My girl spites me in vain, all I do is complain
She needs something to change, need to take off the edge
So - it all tonight
And don't tell me to shut up
When you know you talk too much
But you don't got - to say
I want you out of my head
I want you out of my bedroom tonight
There's no way I could save you
'Cause I need to be saved, too
I'm no good at goodbyes
We're both acting insane, but too stubborn to change
Now I'm drinkin' again, 80 proof in my veins
And my fingertips stained, looking over the edge
Don't - with me tonight
Said you needed this heart then you got it
Turns out that it wasn't what you wanted
And we wouldn't let go and we lost it
Now I'm a goner
I want you out of my head
I want you out of my bedroom tonight
There's no way I could save you
'Cause I need to be saved, too
I'm no good at goodbyes
I want you right in my life
I want you back here tonight
I'm tryna to cut you, no knife
I wanna slice you and dice you
My argues possessive, it got you precise
Can you not turn off the TV? I'm watching the fight
I flood the garage, blue diamond, no shark
You're Barbie life doll, it's Nicki Minaj
You don't need a key to drive, your car on the charger
I just wanna see the side, the one that's unbothered
And I don't want you never go outside
I promise if they play, my - slidin'
I'm - her and the tour bus still ridin'
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I want you out of my head
I want you out of my bedroom tonight
There's no way I can save you
Because I need to be saved too
I'm no good at goodbyes
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye
I'm no good at goodbyes
