Lirik Lagu All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim
All my friends are falling in love
While i'm so tired of being alone
All my friends are falling in love
While i'm so tired of being alone
Hey Jek what's good? what you doin'?
Hey Rad what up? what you doin'?
Teach me how to finally in love
Cause all I know is how to unlove
Hey Pam what's good? what you doin'?
Hey Ga what's good? what you doin'?
I wish I could be like Artyan
He seems flat but I know he had fun
I don't know how to feel
Or what I'm supposed to do
I miss my friends but I don't have the guts
How could I live my life with all these lies
I don't know how to feel
Or what I'm supposed to do
I'd kill for a chance to fall in love again
All my friends are falling in love
While I'm so tired of being alone
All my friends are falling in love
While i'm so tired of being alone
I try to be cool and I fake a smile
I look like a fool I don't have to try
From one call away to one miles away
I look like a fool cause I'm losing my way
Tell me how to not give a single fuck
I try to be mad oh just wish me luck
At the end of the day it will always be me
Who said hi and showed that everythings alright
All my friends are falling in love
While I'm so tired of being alone
All my friends are falling in love
While i'm so tired of being alone
Credit:
Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim
Album: All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love
Dirilis: 25 Maret 2022
Label: Orca Music
Fakta di Balik Lagu All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love – Oslo Ibrahim
Artikel Pilihan