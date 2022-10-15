Lirik Lagu All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim, dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Friends Are Fallin In Love - Oslo Ibrahim

All my friends are falling in love

While i'm so tired of being alone

All my friends are falling in love

While i'm so tired of being alone

Hey Jek what's good? what you doin'?

Hey Rad what up? what you doin'?

Teach me how to finally in love

Cause all I know is how to unlove

Hey Pam what's good? what you doin'?

Hey Ga what's good? what you doin'?

I wish I could be like Artyan

He seems flat but I know he had fun

I don't know how to feel

Or what I'm supposed to do

I miss my friends but I don't have the guts

How could I live my life with all these lies

I don't know how to feel

Or what I'm supposed to do

I'd kill for a chance to fall in love again

All my friends are falling in love

While I'm so tired of being alone

All my friends are falling in love

While i'm so tired of being alone

I try to be cool and I fake a smile

I look like a fool I don't have to try

From one call away to one miles away

I look like a fool cause I'm losing my way

Tell me how to not give a single fuck

I try to be mad oh just wish me luck

At the end of the day it will always be me

Who said hi and showed that everythings alright

All my friends are falling in love

While I'm so tired of being alone

All my friends are falling in love

While i'm so tired of being alone

Credit:

Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim

Album: All My Friends Are Fallin’ In Love

Dirilis: 25 Maret 2022

Label: Orca Music

