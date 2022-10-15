Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:23 WIB
Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger
Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger /

When We Were Young - Passenger

We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Flying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippin and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come
Remember when we were young

Look back to the best of days
Collecting all yesterdays
As they build up one by one

How we beg and we borrow
Say we'll do it tomorrow
But tomorrow never seems to come

We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Fying free beneath the sun
Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippy and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come
Remember when we were young

When we were boys on the beach
Everything was in reach
I know it's hard to remember
But oh how the years they vanish
I always wanted to learn Spanish
And travel round South-America

We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Flying free beneath the sun
Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippy and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

