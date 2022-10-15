Lirik When We Were Young - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

When We Were Young - Passenger

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Flying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippin and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

Look back to the best of days

Collecting all yesterdays

As they build up one by one

How we beg and we borrow

Say we'll do it tomorrow

But tomorrow never seems to come

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Fying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippy and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

When we were boys on the beach

Everything was in reach

I know it's hard to remember

But oh how the years they vanish

I always wanted to learn Spanish

And travel round South-America

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Flying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippy and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young