Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez

One, two, a-one, two, three

She was gone before the morning came

Down the fire escape

She went wild and wild

In my heart, a burning flame

I thought it couldn't change

Her mind and mine

Love was such a scary thing

You didn't wanna fall

Didn't want you at all

Now, I'm waiting by a cold window

'Til the sun has gone

Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my

Now, don't think twice

Hold me up until you see the darkness

That I couldn't find lying by your side

Hold me up until you see the light

Oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

On words, we fumbled in the strangest way

But still, we're losin' space

Tongue-tied, tongue-tied

And both our shadows spun all 'round the room

Then into one from two

We collide, collide



Love was such a scary thing

You didn't wanna fall

I didn't want you at all

Now, I'm waiting by a cold window

'Til the sun is gone

Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my

Now, don't think twice

Hold me up until you see the darkness

That I couldn't find lying by your side

Hold me up until you see the light



Oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my

Oh, my, my, my

Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my