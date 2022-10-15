Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez
One, two, a-one, two, three
She was gone before the morning came
Down the fire escape
She went wild and wild
In my heart, a burning flame
I thought it couldn't change
Her mind and mine
Love was such a scary thing
You didn't wanna fall
Didn't want you at all
Now, I'm waiting by a cold window
'Til the sun has gone
Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my
Now, don't think twice
Hold me up until you see the darkness
That I couldn't find lying by your side
Hold me up until you see the light
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
On words, we fumbled in the strangest way
But still, we're losin' space
Tongue-tied, tongue-tied
And both our shadows spun all 'round the room
Then into one from two
We collide, collide
Love was such a scary thing
You didn't wanna fall
I didn't want you at all
Now, I'm waiting by a cold window
'Til the sun is gone
Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my
Now, don't think twice
Hold me up until you see the darkness
That I couldn't find lying by your side
Hold me up until you see the light
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my
Oh, my, my, my
Oh, my, my, oh, my, my, my
Artikel Pilihan