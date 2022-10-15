Lirik House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

If you're a lover, you should know

The lonely moments just get lonelier

The longer you're in love than if you were alone

Memories turn into daydreams, become a taboo

I don't want to be afraid

The deeper that I go

It takes my breath away

Soft hearts, electric souls

Heart to heart and eyes to eyes

Is this taboo?

Baby, we built this house on memories

Take my picture now, shake it 'til you see it

And when your fantasies become your legacy

Promise me a place in your house of memories

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa

I think of you from time to time

More than I thought I would

You were just too kind and I was too young to know

That's all that really matters

I was a fool

Baby, we built this house on memories

Take my picture now, shake it 'til you see it

And when your fantasies become your legacy

Promise me a place in your house of memories

Whoa, whoa, whoa

Whoa, whoa