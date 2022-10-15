Lirik House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco dan Fakta di Baliknya

House of Memories - Panic! At The Disco
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Whoa, whoa
If you're a lover, you should know
The lonely moments just get lonelier
The longer you're in love than if you were alone
Memories turn into daydreams, become a taboo
I don't want to be afraid
The deeper that I go
It takes my breath away
Soft hearts, electric souls
Heart to heart and eyes to eyes
Is this taboo?
Baby, we built this house on memories
Take my picture now, shake it 'til you see it
And when your fantasies become your legacy
Promise me a place in your house of memories
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Whoa, whoa
I think of you from time to time
More than I thought I would
You were just too kind and I was too young to know
That's all that really matters
I was a fool
Baby, we built this house on memories
Take my picture now, shake it 'til you see it
And when your fantasies become your legacy
Promise me a place in your house of memories
Whoa, whoa, whoa
Whoa, whoa
