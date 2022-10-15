Lirik Lagu Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Another Day In Paradise - Phil Collins
She calls out to the man on the street
"Sir, can you help me?
It's cold and I've nowhere to sleep
Is there somewhere you can tell me?"
He walks on, doesn't look back
He pretends he can't hear her
