Lirik Lagu Come Back to Me – Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Back to Me – Utada Hikaru
The rain falls on my windows
And a coldness runs through my soul
And the rain falls, oh, the rain falls
I don't want to be alone
I wish that I could Photoshop
All our bad memories
'Cause the flashbacks, oh, the flashbacks
Won't leave me alone
If you come back to me, I'll be all that you need
Baby, come back to me
Let me make up for what happened in the past
Come back, baby, come back to me
Come back, I'll be everything you need
Come back, baby, come back to me
Come back, boy, you're one in a million
Come back, baby, come back to me
Come back, I'll be everything you need
Come back, baby, come back to me
Come back, you're one in a million
Lower east side of Manhattan
She goes shopping for new clothes
And she buys this and she buys that
Just leave her alone
I wish that he would listen to her side of the story
It isn't that bad, it isn't that bad
And she's wiser for it now
I admit I cheated, don't know why I did it
But I do regret it
Nothing I can do or say can change the past
