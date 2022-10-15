Lirik Lagu Nice & Slow – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nice & Slow – Usher
Ah, what'cha doing?
Really?
You know I'm coming over right?
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
Now you got it hot for me already, baby?
Okay
Be there in 'bout, uh, give me ten minutes
Be ready
Ay, wear that little thing I like
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
It's seven o' clock on the dot
I'm in my drop top, cruisin' the streets, oh yeah
I gotta real pretty, pretty little thang that's waiting for me
I pull up
Anticipating good love
Don't keep me waiting
I got plans to put my hands in places
I never seen girl you know what I mean
Let me take you to a place nice and quiet
There ain't no one there to interrupt
Ain't gotta rush
I just want to take it nice and slow
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
See I've been waiting for this for so long
We'll be makin' love until the sun comes up, baby
I just wanna take it nice and slow
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
Now here we are
Drivin' round town
Contemplating where I'm gonna lay you down
Girl you got me sayin'
My, my, my (my)
I wish that I (I)
Could pull over
And get this thing started right now
I wanna do something freaky to you baby
I don't think they heard me
I, I wanna do something freaky to you baby
So call out my name
They call me U-S-H-E-R-R-A-Y-M-O-N-D
Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me
Got a nigga fiendin' like Jodeci
Every time that you roll with me, holdin' me
Tryin' to get control of me, nice and slowly
You know, never lettin' go
Never messin' up the flow
This is how the hook go, come on
Let me take you to a place (that's right) nice and quiet
There ain't no one there to interrupt
Ain't gotta rush
I just want to take it nice and slow
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
See I've been waiting for this for so long
We'll be makin' love until the sun comes up, baby
I just wanna take it nice and slow
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
Now tell me
Do you wanna get freaky, 'cause
I'll freak you right I will
I'll freak you right I will
I'll freak you like no one has ever, ever made you feel
I'll freak you right I will
I'll freak you right I will
I'll freak you, freak you like no one has ever made you feel, yeah
(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)
