Lirik Lagu Nice & Slow – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nice & Slow – Usher

Ah, what'cha doing?

Really?

You know I'm coming over right?

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

Now you got it hot for me already, baby?

Okay

Be there in 'bout, uh, give me ten minutes

Be ready

Ay, wear that little thing I like

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

It's seven o' clock on the dot

I'm in my drop top, cruisin' the streets, oh yeah

I gotta real pretty, pretty little thang that's waiting for me

I pull up

Anticipating good love

Don't keep me waiting

I got plans to put my hands in places

I never seen girl you know what I mean

Let me take you to a place nice and quiet

There ain't no one there to interrupt

Ain't gotta rush

I just want to take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

See I've been waiting for this for so long

We'll be makin' love until the sun comes up, baby

I just wanna take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

Now here we are

Drivin' round town

Contemplating where I'm gonna lay you down

Girl you got me sayin'

My, my, my (my)

I wish that I (I)

Could pull over

And get this thing started right now

I wanna do something freaky to you baby

I don't think they heard me

I, I wanna do something freaky to you baby

So call out my name

They call me U-S-H-E-R-R-A-Y-M-O-N-D

Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me

Got a nigga fiendin' like Jodeci

Every time that you roll with me, holdin' me

Tryin' to get control of me, nice and slowly

You know, never lettin' go

Never messin' up the flow

This is how the hook go, come on

Let me take you to a place (that's right) nice and quiet

There ain't no one there to interrupt

Ain't gotta rush

I just want to take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

See I've been waiting for this for so long

We'll be makin' love until the sun comes up, baby

I just wanna take it nice and slow

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

Now tell me

Do you wanna get freaky, 'cause

I'll freak you right I will

I'll freak you right I will

I'll freak you like no one has ever, ever made you feel

I'll freak you right I will

I'll freak you right I will

I'll freak you, freak you like no one has ever made you feel, yeah

(Now, baby, tell me what you wanna do with me)

