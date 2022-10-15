Lirik Lagu Blow – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blow – Kesha

Dance!

Back door cracked, we don't need a key

We get in for free

No V.I.P. sleaze

Drink that Kool-Aid

Follow my lead

Now you're one of us

You're comin' with me!

It's time to kill the lights and shut the DJ down

This place about to

Tonight we're takin' over, no one's getting out

This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh

Blow-oh-oh-oh

This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh

Blow-oh-oh-oh

This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh

Blow-oh-oh-oh

This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh

Blow-oh-oh-oh

This place about to

Now what? (What?)

We're taking control

We get what we want

We do what you don't

Dirt and glitter cover the floor

We're pretty and sick

We're young and we're bored

It's time to lose your mind and let the crazy out

This place's about to

Tonight we're taking names 'cause we don't mess around