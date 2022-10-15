Lirik Lagu Blow – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dance!
Back door cracked, we don't need a key
We get in for free
No V.I.P. sleaze
Drink that Kool-Aid
Follow my lead
Now you're one of us
You're comin' with me!
It's time to kill the lights and shut the DJ down
This place about to
Tonight we're takin' over, no one's getting out
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to
Now what? (What?)
We're taking control
We get what we want
We do what you don't
Dirt and glitter cover the floor
We're pretty and sick
We're young and we're bored
It's time to lose your mind and let the crazy out
This place's about to
Tonight we're taking names 'cause we don't mess around
