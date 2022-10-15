Lirik Lagu Blow – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blow – Kesha
Lirik Lagu Blow – Kesha /

BlowKesha

Dance!

Back door cracked, we don't need a key
We get in for free
No V.I.P. sleaze

Drink that Kool-Aid
Follow my lead
Now you're one of us
You're comin' with me!

It's time to kill the lights and shut the DJ down
This place about to
Tonight we're takin' over, no one's getting out

This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to blow–oh-oh-oh
Blow-oh-oh-oh
This place about to

Now what? (What?)
We're taking control
We get what we want
We do what you don't

Dirt and glitter cover the floor
We're pretty and sick
We're young and we're bored

It's time to lose your mind and let the crazy out
This place's about to
Tonight we're taking names 'cause we don't mess around

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Now I Know – Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now I Know – Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Always, I’ll Care – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na – My Chemical Romance dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Never Really Over – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Really Over – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mengenangmu – Kerispatih dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mengenangmu – Kerispatih dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Bawa Daku – Tompi ft Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bawa Daku – Tompi ft Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:07 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 13 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Histeris! Andin Ditemukan Tak Berdaya
2

Lesti Kejora Diminta Damai dengan Rizky Billar, Hotma Sitompul: Perang Dunia Saja Bisa
3

Jokowi Tegaskan China Hanya Berinvestasi dalam Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta - Bandung: Bukan Bantuan
4

Kode Redeem FF 13 Oktober 2022, Reward Berupa Item Langka Bisa Didapat selama Stok Masih Ada
5

Ditunda Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Kompetisi Liga 1 2022 Jalan Lagi Akhir November
6

Resmi Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT terhadap Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar Tampil Mengenakan Baju Tahanan
7

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Hotman Paris: Kok Ditahan, Apa Gunanya Tunjuk Pengacara Baru
8

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
9

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry
10

Lesti Kejora Hadir di Polres Metro Jaksel saat Penahanan Rizky Billar Diumumkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Utara Times

Info Terbaru Guncangan Gempa Terkini Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 oktober 2022, Barusan Terjadi, Mag: 4.9 

Info Terbaru Guncangan Gempa Terkini Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 oktober 2022, Barusan Terjadi, Mag: 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB