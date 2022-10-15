Lirik Lagu Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou
Jom deo gipi ppajil ttaen
Bami yunanhi jjalpgin hae
Han saenggakman gadeuk chan
Pungseoncheoreom tteo danyeo nan
Yojeum geurae teojil deus
Jakku neol saenggak hageodeun
Gapjagi saenggak nageodeun
Heogonge bung tteun nae haru
Ireon gibuni silhji anha
Deo gireul ilheo
Meon goskkaji gago sipeun bam
Neoraneun sesangman ieojinikka oh nan
Neoege ppajyeo
Nae mam Forever Yours
Forever yours
Forever yours
Nae mam Forever yours
Forever yours
Forever yours
Nae modeun najgwa bameul
Jeonbu gajyeo ga
Kkwak jwieo jul ttae nohchiji ma
Forever yours Oh forever
Forever yours Oh forever
Forever yours
Nae mam Forever yours
Saljjak goen teok ttung han pyojeong
Neon modeun ge musim han deut hae
Johgo silheun ge hwaksilhan ge
Seonmyeonghae joha neoui saek
Deo jitge saek chilhae
Enjini dalla urin namdeuri
Ga bojido anheun gosdeuri
Gidaril ttae deo dalliji
Maeil saeroun neoreul manna
Deo hemaeida sseureojyeodo joheul geot gata
Neol talmeun ujuga ssodajinikka oh nan
Mideul su eopseo
Nae mam Forever Yours
Forever yours
Forever yours
Nae mam Forever yours
Forever yours
Forever yours
