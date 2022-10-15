Lirik Lagu Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever Yours – Key feat Soyou

Jom deo gipi ppajil ttaen

Bami yunanhi jjalpgin hae

Han saenggakman gadeuk chan

Pungseoncheoreom tteo danyeo nan

Yojeum geurae teojil deus

Jakku neol saenggak hageodeun

Gapjagi saenggak nageodeun

Heogonge bung tteun nae haru

Ireon gibuni silhji anha

Deo gireul ilheo

Meon goskkaji gago sipeun bam

Neoraneun sesangman ieojinikka oh nan

Neoege ppajyeo

Nae mam Forever Yours

Forever yours

Forever yours

Nae mam Forever yours

Forever yours

Forever yours

Nae modeun najgwa bameul

Jeonbu gajyeo ga

Kkwak jwieo jul ttae nohchiji ma

Forever yours Oh forever

Forever yours Oh forever

Forever yours

Nae mam Forever yours

Saljjak goen teok ttung han pyojeong

Neon modeun ge musim han deut hae

Johgo silheun ge hwaksilhan ge

Seonmyeonghae joha neoui saek

Deo jitge saek chilhae

Enjini dalla urin namdeuri

Ga bojido anheun gosdeuri

Gidaril ttae deo dalliji

Maeil saeroun neoreul manna

Deo hemaeida sseureojyeodo joheul geot gata

Neol talmeun ujuga ssodajinikka oh nan

Mideul su eopseo

Nae mam Forever Yours

Forever yours

Forever yours

Nae mam Forever yours

Forever yours

Forever yours