Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry
Lirik Lagu Wide Awake  – Katy Perry /

Wide Awake  – Katy Perry

I'm wide awake
I'm wide awake
I'm wide awake

Yeah, I was in the dark
I was falling hard
With an open heart (I'm wide awake)
How did I read the stars so wrong?
(I'm wide awake)

And now it's clear to me
That everything you see
Ain't always what it seems (I'm wide awake)
Yeah, I was dreaming for so long

I wish I knew then, what I know now
Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down
Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet
'Til I woke up on, on the concrete

Falling from cloud nine
Crashing from the high
I'm letting go tonight
Yeah, I'm falling from cloud nine

I'm wide awake
Not losing any sleep
I picked up every piece
And landed on my feet (I'm wide awake)
Need nothing to complete myself, no (I'm wide awake)

Yeah, I am born again
Out of the lion's den
I don't have to pretend (And it's too late)
The story's over now, the end

I wish I knew then, what I know now
Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down
Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet
'Til I woke up on, on the concrete

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mengenangmu – Kerispatih dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mengenangmu – Kerispatih dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Polaroid – Jonas Blue feart Liam Payne & Lennon Stella dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Lirik Bawa Daku – Tompi ft Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bawa Daku – Tompi ft Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Separuh Aku – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Separuh Aku – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In Your Atmosphere – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menghapus Jejakmu – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menghapus Jejakmu – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menunggumu – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menunggumu – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Apakah Kau Melihat Mentari Senja – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Apakah Kau Melihat Mentari Senja – JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kota Mati – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kota Mati – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
2

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry
3

Lesti Kejora Hadir di Polres Metro Jaksel saat Penahanan Rizky Billar Diumumkan
4

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Datangi Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan
5

Link Streaming Love in Contract Episode 8 Sub Indo: Ji Ho Selamatkan Sang Eun dari Paparazi
6

Polri: Penangkapan Penggugat Ijazah Presiden Jokowi Terkait Ujaran Kebencian dan Penistaan Agama
7

Rizky Billar Pakai Baju Oranye Usai Jadi Tersangka KDRT, Polisi: Ditahan Mulai Hari Ini
8

Polisi Tangkap Penggugat Ijazah Palsu Presiden Joko Widodo
9

Sejarah No Bra Day yang Diperingati Setiap 13 Oktober, Gerakan Perangi Kanker Payudara
10

Tingkat Kegemaran Membaca Jabar Masuk Kategori Baik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Utara Times

Info Terbaru Guncangan Gempa Terkini Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 oktober 2022, Barusan Terjadi, Mag: 4.9 

Info Terbaru Guncangan Gempa Terkini Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 oktober 2022, Barusan Terjadi, Mag: 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB

Kabar Banten

72 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Keberuntungan, Mulia dan Cerdas

72 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Keberuntungan, Mulia dan Cerdas

15 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB