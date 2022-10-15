Wide Awake – Katy Perry

I'm wide awake

I'm wide awake

I'm wide awake

Yeah, I was in the dark

I was falling hard

With an open heart (I'm wide awake)

How did I read the stars so wrong?

(I'm wide awake)

And now it's clear to me

That everything you see

Ain't always what it seems (I'm wide awake)

Yeah, I was dreaming for so long

I wish I knew then, what I know now

Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down

Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet

'Til I woke up on, on the concrete

Falling from cloud nine

Crashing from the high

I'm letting go tonight

Yeah, I'm falling from cloud nine

I'm wide awake

Not losing any sleep

I picked up every piece

And landed on my feet (I'm wide awake)

Need nothing to complete myself, no (I'm wide awake)

Yeah, I am born again

Out of the lion's den

I don't have to pretend (And it's too late)

The story's over now, the end

I wish I knew then, what I know now

Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down

Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet

'Til I woke up on, on the concrete