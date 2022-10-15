I'm wide awake
I'm wide awake
I'm wide awake
Yeah, I was in the dark
I was falling hard
With an open heart (I'm wide awake)
How did I read the stars so wrong?
(I'm wide awake)
And now it's clear to me
That everything you see
Ain't always what it seems (I'm wide awake)
Yeah, I was dreaming for so long
I wish I knew then, what I know now
Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down
Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet
'Til I woke up on, on the concrete
Falling from cloud nine
Crashing from the high
I'm letting go tonight
Yeah, I'm falling from cloud nine
I'm wide awake
Not losing any sleep
I picked up every piece
And landed on my feet (I'm wide awake)
Need nothing to complete myself, no (I'm wide awake)
Yeah, I am born again
Out of the lion's den
I don't have to pretend (And it's too late)
The story's over now, the end
I wish I knew then, what I know now
Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down
Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet
'Til I woke up on, on the concrete
