Lirik Lagu Never Really Over – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Really Over – Katy Perry
I'm losing my self control
Yeah, you're starting to trickle back in
But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole
Cross my heart, I won't do it again
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line"
And I do, I do
But once in a while I trip up, and I cross the line
And I think of you
Two years, and just like that, my head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over
Oh, we were such a mess, but wasn't it the best?
Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over
And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again
And I'll have to get over you all over again
I guess I could try hypnotherapy
I gotta rewire this brain
'Cause I can't even go on the internet
Without even checking your name
I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line"
And I do, I do
But once in a while I trip up, and I cross the line
And I think of you
Two years, and just like that, my head still takes me back
Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over
Oh, we were such a mess, but wasn't it the best?
Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over
