Lirik Lagu Never Really Over – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Really Over – Katy Perry

I'm losing my self control

Yeah, you're starting to trickle back in

But I don't wanna fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart, I won't do it again

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line"

And I do, I do

But once in a while I trip up, and I cross the line

And I think of you

Two years, and just like that, my head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over

Oh, we were such a mess, but wasn't it the best?

Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

Just because it's over doesn't mean it's really over

And if I think it over, maybe you'll be coming over again

And I'll have to get over you all over again

I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

'Cause I can't even go on the internet

Without even checking your name

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, "Draw the line"

And I do, I do

But once in a while I trip up, and I cross the line

And I think of you

Two years, and just like that, my head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over

Oh, we were such a mess, but wasn't it the best?

Thought it was done, but I guess it's never really over