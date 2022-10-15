Lirik Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Taylor Swift, simak lirik lagu Love Story dan fakta di baliknya.
Taylor Swift, simak lirik lagu Love Story dan fakta di baliknya. /Reuters/Mark Blinch

Lirik Lagu Love Story - Taylor Swift

We were both young when I first saw you
I close my eyes and the flashback starts
I'm standin' there
On a balcony in summer air

See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
See you make your way through the crowd
And say, "Hello"
Little did I know

That you were Romeo, you were throwin' pebbles
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
And I was cryin' on the staircase
Beggin' you, "Please don't go, " and I said

Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"

So I sneak out to the garden to see you
We keep quiet, 'cause we're dead if they knew
So close your eyes
Escape this town for a little while, oh oh

'Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
And my daddy said, "Stay away from Juliet"
But you were everything to me
I was beggin' you, "Please don't go, " and I said

Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run
You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"
Romeo, save me, they're tryna tell me how to feel
This love is difficult, but it's real
Don't be afraid, we'll make it out of this mess
It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes"
Oh, oh

I got tired of waiting
Wonderin' if you were ever comin' around
My faith in you was fading
When I met you on the outskirts of town, and I said

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Menjaga Hati - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menjaga Hati - Yovie and Nuno dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Halalkanmu - Aron Ashab dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Halalkanmu - Aron Ashab dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik My Heart I Surrender – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik My Heart I Surrender – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Break It - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Break It - Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Life’s For The Living - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Life’s For The Living - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu GGS Ganteng-ganteng Swag – Young Lex ft Andovi, Jovial, Dycal, Reza Oktovian, Kemal Palevi

Lirik Lagu GGS Ganteng-ganteng Swag – Young Lex ft Andovi, Jovial, Dycal, Reza Oktovian, Kemal Palevi

15 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Honest Man - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Honest Man - JKT48 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Andai Saja Randa LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Andai Saja Randa LIDA dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Itu Aku – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Itu Aku – Sheila on 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:49 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penampakan Rizky Billar Gunakan Baju Oranye, Polisi: Ditahan Mulai Hari Ini
2

Rizky Billar Muncul Pakai Baju Oranye, Suami Lesti Kejora Resmi Ditahan
3

Persib vs Persija di BRI Liga 1 Ditunda, Menpora Beri Kepastian Kapan Kompetisi Kembali Dilanjutkan
4

Lesti Kejora Histeris Saat Tahu Rizky Billar Ditetapkan Jadi Tersangka, Kuasa Hukum Sang Aktor: Dia Video Call
5

Mahasiswa IPB Hilang Terseret Banjir, Detik-detik Hanyut di Gorong-gorong Terekam Video
6

Wagub DKI Jakarta Bicara Soal Kisruh Rumah Wanda Hamidah di Menteng: Kita Akan Tegakan Keadilan
7

Update Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Polisi Jadwalkan Autopsi Dua Jenazah Korban pada Pekan Depan
8

Jalan Purwakarta-Jatiluhur dan Jalan Loji Karawang Rampung Diperbaiki
9

Histeris Tahu Rizky Billar Jadi Tersangka, Lesti Kejora Digadang-gadang Bakal Damai dan Rujuk
10

Dulu Diisukan Rebut Pacar Marion Jola, Brisia Jodie Mengaku Kena Karma: Maafin Aku ya Lala

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Perkembangan dalam Karir Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 00:57 WIB

Kabar Banten

72 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Isalmi Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Keberuntungan, Mulia dan Cerdas

72 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Isalmi Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Keberuntungan, Mulia dan Cerdas

15 Oktober 2022, 00:56 WIB

Utara Times

BREAKING NEWS! Gempa Terkini Muara Enim Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Guncangan Mag: 3.8, Barusan Terjadi 

BREAKING NEWS! Gempa Terkini Muara Enim Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Guncangan Mag: 3.8, Barusan Terjadi 

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya Menurut Islam Adalah Apa, Temukan Informasinya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya Menurut Islam Adalah Apa, Temukan Informasinya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Salurkan Energi Venus ke Kekasih!

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Salurkan Energi Venus ke Kekasih!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Kronologi Penangkapan Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Bermula dari Pengungkapan Kasus Jaringan Peredaran Narkoba

Kronologi Penangkapan Irjen Teddy Minahasa, Bermula dari Pengungkapan Kasus Jaringan Peredaran Narkoba

15 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Zona Priangan

Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Mengabulkan Permohonan Penangguhan Penahanan Terhadap Tersangka Rizky Billar

Polres Metro Jakarta Selatan Mengabulkan Permohonan Penangguhan Penahanan Terhadap Tersangka Rizky Billar

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris Brentford Vs Brighton dan Liga Champions Tottenham Vs Everton di SCTV

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris Brentford Vs Brighton dan Liga Champions Tottenham Vs Everton di SCTV

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Romansa, Cinta, dan Gairah!

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Romansa, Cinta, dan Gairah!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Kisah Ustadz Abdul Somad Bertemu Koh Steven Pendiri Mualaf Center, UAS Minta Kirim Alfatihah Untuk Sahabatnya

Kisah Ustadz Abdul Somad Bertemu Koh Steven Pendiri Mualaf Center, UAS Minta Kirim Alfatihah Untuk Sahabatnya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Semakin Diuji, Semakin Kuat!

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Semakin Diuji, Semakin Kuat!

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Banten

Dewa 19 akan Gelar Konser Orkestra Pertama Kali Sepanjang Karir

Dewa 19 akan Gelar Konser Orkestra Pertama Kali Sepanjang Karir

15 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya, Dapat Disimak Dalam Beberapa Penjelasan Berikut Ini

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular dan Buaya, Dapat Disimak Dalam Beberapa Penjelasan Berikut Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Lebak

Kapolda Jawa Timur yang Baru Diduga Ditangkap Karena Narkoba, Ini Sikap Kapolri

Kapolda Jawa Timur yang Baru Diduga Ditangkap Karena Narkoba, Ini Sikap Kapolri

15 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Cinta itu tidak melulu Hal Besar

Ramalan Zodiak Sagitarius Hari Ini, Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022: Cinta itu tidak melulu Hal Besar

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

15 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Flores Terkini

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih: Jefri Mulai Muak dengan Kelakuan Hakim: Ini yang akan Dilakukannya

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih: Jefri Mulai Muak dengan Kelakuan Hakim: Ini yang akan Dilakukannya

15 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB