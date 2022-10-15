Lirik Lagu History - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

History - One Direction



[Verse 1: Harry]

You gotta help me, I'm losing my mind

Keep getting the feeling you wanna leave this all behind



[Refrain: Harry]

Thought we were going strong

I thought we were holding on

Aren't we?



[Verse 2: Niall]

No, they don't teach you this in school

Now my heart's breaking and I don't know what to do

[Refrain: Niall]

Thought we were going strong

Thought we were holding on

Aren't we?



[Chorus: All]

You and me got a whole lot of history

We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

You and me got a whole lot of history

So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever



[Verse 3: Liam]

All of the rumours, all of the fights

But we always find a way to make it out alive



[Refrain: Liam]

I thought we were going strong

I thought we were holding on

Aren't we?



[Chorus: All]

You and me got a whole lot of history

We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

You and me got a whole lot of history

So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever



[Bridge: Louis]

Minibars, expensive cars

Hotel rooms and new tattoos

The good champagne and private planes

But they don't mean anything

'Cause the truth is out, I realize

That without you here, life is just a lie

This is not the end, this is not the end

We can make it, you know it, you know



[Chorus: All]

You and me got a whole lot of history

We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

You and me got a whole lot of history

So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever

You and me got a whole lot of history

We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

You and me got a whole lot of history

So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever



[Outro: Harry, All & Liam]

So don't let me go, so don't let me go

We can live forever

Baby don't you know, baby don't you know

We can live forever, ooh

Credit

Artist : One Direction

Album : Made In A.M.

Year : 2015

Genre : Pop

Songwriter : Wayne Hector, John Ryan, Ed Drewett, Julian Bunetta, Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne

Fakta di balik lirik

Lagu History ditulis oleh Liam Payne dan Louis Tomlinson dari 1D dengan kolaborator tetap Julian Bunetta, Ed Drewett, Wayne Hector dan John Ryan, nyanyian akustik ini untuk merayakan para penggemar yang telah mendukung band melalui saat-saat baik dan buruk mereka.

Dalam wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly, Liam Payne menggambarkan History sebagai versi modern dari lagu Carole King You've Got a Friend.

"Lebih dari segalanya, lagu ini tentang cara para penggemar dan semua orang menciptakan hal besar ini One Direction selama lima tahun terakhir." ujar Liam. (Sintania Nur Amalia)***