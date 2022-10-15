Lirik Lagu History - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

History - One Direction
[Verse 1: Harry]
You gotta help me, I'm losing my mind
Keep getting the feeling you wanna leave this all behind
[Refrain: Harry]
Thought we were going strong
I thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
[Verse 2: Niall]
No, they don't teach you this in school
Now my heart's breaking and I don't know what to do
[Refrain: Niall]
Thought we were going strong
Thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
[Verse 3: Liam]
All of the rumours, all of the fights
But we always find a way to make it out alive
[Refrain: Liam]
I thought we were going strong
I thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
[Bridge: Louis]
Minibars, expensive cars
Hotel rooms and new tattoos
The good champagne and private planes
But they don't mean anything
'Cause the truth is out, I realize
That without you here, life is just a lie
This is not the end, this is not the end
We can make it, you know it, you know
[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
[Outro: Harry, All & Liam]
So don't let me go, so don't let me go
We can live forever
Baby don't you know, baby don't you know
We can live forever, ooh
Credit
Artist : One Direction
Album : Made In A.M.
Year : 2015
Genre : Pop
Songwriter : Wayne Hector, John Ryan, Ed Drewett, Julian Bunetta, Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne
Fakta di balik lirik
Lagu History ditulis oleh Liam Payne dan Louis Tomlinson dari 1D dengan kolaborator tetap Julian Bunetta, Ed Drewett, Wayne Hector dan John Ryan, nyanyian akustik ini untuk merayakan para penggemar yang telah mendukung band melalui saat-saat baik dan buruk mereka.
Dalam wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly, Liam Payne menggambarkan History sebagai versi modern dari lagu Carole King You've Got a Friend.
"Lebih dari segalanya, lagu ini tentang cara para penggemar dan semua orang menciptakan hal besar ini One Direction selama lima tahun terakhir." ujar Liam. (Sintania Nur Amalia)***
