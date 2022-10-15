Lirik Lagu History - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 Oktober 2022, 02:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu History One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya
Lirik Lagu History One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya /YouTube/One Direction

History - One Direction

[Verse 1: Harry]
You gotta help me, I'm losing my mind
Keep getting the feeling you wanna leave this all behind

[Refrain: Harry]
Thought we were going strong
I thought we were holding on
Aren't we?

[Verse 2: Niall]
No, they don't teach you this in school
Now my heart's breaking and I don't know what to do
Destroy Lonely “NOSTYLIST' Official Lyrics & Meaning | Verified
[Refrain: Niall]
Thought we were going strong
Thought we were holding on
Aren't we?

[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever

[Verse 3: Liam]
All of the rumours, all of the fights
But we always find a way to make it out alive

[Refrain: Liam]
I thought we were going strong
I thought we were holding on
Aren't we?

[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever

[Bridge: Louis]
Minibars, expensive cars
Hotel rooms and new tattoos
The good champagne and private planes
But they don't mean anything
'Cause the truth is out, I realize
That without you here, life is just a lie
This is not the end, this is not the end
We can make it, you know it, you know

[Chorus: All]
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
You and me got a whole lot of history
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever

[Outro: Harry, All & Liam]
So don't let me go, so don't let me go
We can live forever
Baby don't you know, baby don't you know
We can live forever, ooh

Credit

Artist : One Direction
Album : Made In A.M.
Year : 2015
Genre : Pop
Songwriter : Wayne Hector, John Ryan, Ed Drewett, Julian Bunetta, Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne

Fakta di balik lirik

Lagu History ditulis oleh Liam Payne dan Louis Tomlinson dari 1D dengan kolaborator tetap Julian Bunetta, Ed Drewett, Wayne Hector dan John Ryan, nyanyian akustik ini untuk merayakan para penggemar yang telah mendukung band melalui saat-saat baik dan buruk mereka.

Dalam wawancara dengan Entertainment Weekly, Liam Payne menggambarkan History sebagai versi modern dari lagu Carole King You've Got a Friend.

"Lebih dari segalanya, lagu ini tentang cara para penggemar dan semua orang menciptakan hal besar ini One Direction selama lima tahun terakhir." ujar Liam. (Sintania Nur Amalia)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can I Be Him – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rasa yang Tertinggal – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By Your Side – Jonas Blue feat RAYE dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Levitating – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Egois – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Egois – The Virgin dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Peaches – Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar & Giveon dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu All of Me – John Legend Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All of Me – John Legend Beserta Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB

Lirik Lagu Bimbang – Melly Goeslaw dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Numbers – Jamie feat Changmo dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putri Iklan – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putri Iklan – ST 12 dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 13 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Histeris! Andin Ditemukan Tak Berdaya
2

Lesti Kejora Diminta Damai dengan Rizky Billar, Hotma Sitompul: Perang Dunia Saja Bisa
3

Jokowi Tegaskan China Hanya Berinvestasi dalam Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta - Bandung: Bukan Bantuan
4

Kode Redeem FF 13 Oktober 2022, Reward Berupa Item Langka Bisa Didapat selama Stok Masih Ada
5

Ditunda Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Kompetisi Liga 1 2022 Jalan Lagi Akhir November
6

Resmi Jadi Tersangka Kasus KDRT terhadap Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar Tampil Mengenakan Baju Tahanan
7

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Hotman Paris: Kok Ditahan, Apa Gunanya Tunjuk Pengacara Baru
8

Nadiem Makarim Kena Nyinyir Soal Aturan Seragam, Feni Rose: Bukan Masalah Ribet
9

Meghan Markle Ceritakan Pengalamannya Atasi Masalah Kesehatan Mental Dibantu Pangeran Harry
10

Lesti Kejora Hadir di Polres Metro Jaksel saat Penahanan Rizky Billar Diumumkan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

Arti Mimpi Dikejar Ular Sama Buaya, Simak Maknanya Dalam Penjelasan Berikut

15 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menemukan Orang yang Menutupi Diri Asli Mereka

15 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Saat yang Tepat Untuk Mengimplementasikan Rencana

15 Oktober 2022, 02:19 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

Link Download dan Nonton Doa Mengancam The Series Episode 4 Tinggal Klik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Ada Suasana Ketegangan di Tempat Kerja Anda

15 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Indotrends

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

Bunyi Bacaan Doa Sebelum Belajar dan Doa Sesudah Belajar Lengkap Artinya, Pelajaran Jadi Mudah Dipahami

15 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surabaya dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022: Siapkan Pikiran Anda untuk Hal Ini

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 15 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Diprediksi Berawan

15 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Selayar Post

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

Anggota Satlantas Polres Sumba Barat Sosialisasi Etika Berlalulintas di SDI Praigaga II

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Once Aku Mau, Lengkap dengan Lirik

15 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Berada di Jalan Menuju Kesuksesan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022 : Anda Harus Mengambil Peran yang Sangat Langsung dan Proaktif

15 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

Sambutan Ketua DWP Aceh di Acara Maulid, Ajak Teladani Keindahan Rumah Tangga Rasulullah

15 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Anda Memiliki Kepribadian yang Menyenangkan

15 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB

Utara Times

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

Titik Pusat Gempa Lahat Sumsel Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022, Diguncang Gempa Magnitudo 4.9 

15 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Sabtu 15 Oktober 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 15 Oktober 2022: Peluang Keberhasilan Akan Lebih Tinggi

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

Sedang Berlangsung! Link Live Streaming TV Online Siaran Langsung Brentford vs Brighton di Liga Inggris 2022

15 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Kabar Banten

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

75 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru Awalan Huruf E, F, Z, Bermakna Cantik, Setia, dan Adil

15 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB