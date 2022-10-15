Lirik Lagu Sweater Weather – Neighbourhood dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sweater Weather – Neighbourhood

All I am is a man

I want the world in my hands

I hate the beach but I stand

In California with my toes in the sand

Use the sleeves of my sweater

Let's have an adventure

Head in the clouds but my gravity's centered

Touch my neck and I'll touch yours

You in those little high waisted shorts, oh

She knows what I think about

And what I think about

One love, two mouths

One love, one house

No shirt, no blouse

Just us, you find out

Nothing that I wouldn't wanna tell you about, no

'Cause it's too cold for you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

And if I may just take your breath away

I don't mind if there's not much to say

Sometimes the silence guides a mind

To move to a place so far away

The goosebumps start to raise

The minute that my left hand meets your waist

And then I watch your face

Put my finger on your tongue

'Cause you love the taste, yeah

These hearts adore

Everyone the other beats hardest for

Inside this place is warm

Outside it starts to pour

Comin' down

One love, two mouths

One love, one house

No shirt, no blouse

Just us, you find out

Nothing that I wouldn't wanna tell you about

No, no, no

'Cause it's too cold for you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

'Cause it's too cold for you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater, woah

Woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah

'Cause it's too cold for you here

And now, so let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater

'Cause it's too cold for you here

Now, let me hold

Both your hands in the holes of my sweater