Lirik Lagu Sparks - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Did I drive you away
I know what you'll say
You say, "Oh, sing one you know"
But I promise you this
I'll always look out for you
Yeah that's what I'll do
I say, oh
I say, oh
My heart is yours
It's you that I hold on to
Yeah that's what I do
And I know I was wrong
But I won't let you down
(Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, I will, yes I will)
I say oh
I cry oh
Yeah I saw sparks
Yeah I saw sparks
And I saw sparks
Yeah I saw sparks
Sing it out
La, la, la, la, oh
La, la, la, la, oh
La, la, la, la, oh
