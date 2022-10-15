Lirik Lagu Sparks - Coldplay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sparks - Coldplay

Did I drive you away

I know what you'll say

You say, "Oh, sing one you know"

But I promise you this

I'll always look out for you

Yeah that's what I'll do

I say, oh

I say, oh

My heart is yours

It's you that I hold on to

Yeah that's what I do

And I know I was wrong

But I won't let you down

(Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah, I will, yes I will)

I say oh

I cry oh

Yeah I saw sparks

Yeah I saw sparks

And I saw sparks

Yeah I saw sparks

Sing it out

La, la, la, la, oh

La, la, la, la, oh

La, la, la, la, oh

