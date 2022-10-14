Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gasoline – I Prevail

Let's burn it f*cking down

Yea

Back from the dead to tell you that I'm alive

Killed the old way but I survived

F*ck the blue print, I redesign

Death or exile, you decide

Tell 'em all that I made my name

Tell 'em all that I paved my way

Found the fear then went face to face

Now it's mine to send up in flames

Cuz this right here is as far as you go

This right here is where I lose control

This right here is as far as you go

Burn it all down, burn it all down

I don't give a f*ck

Burn it all down, burn it to the ground

Feed the flames, go insane

And burn it all down, burn it all down

F*ck what they say, f*ck everything

Light the match, gasoline

Kill it all, kill everything

Burn it all down, Burn it all down

Nothin but red inside when I close my eyes

Vision built that you can't deny

Born and bred to take back what's mine

Break or bow down, you decide

Tell 'em all that you can't be saved

Tell 'em all that you dug this grave

Learn to live in this mess you made

Now it's mine to send up in flames

Cuz this right here is as far as you go

This right here is the end of the road

This right here is as far as you go

So burn it all down, burn it all down

I don't give a f*ck

Burn it all down, burn it to the ground

Feed the flames, go insane

And burn it all down, burn it all down

The time is up

There's no return

F*ck them all

Watch them burn

Yea cuz I don't give a f*ck