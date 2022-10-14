Lirik Lagu Gasoline - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's burn it f*cking down
Yea
Back from the dead to tell you that I'm alive
Killed the old way but I survived
F*ck the blue print, I redesign
Death or exile, you decide
Tell 'em all that I made my name
Tell 'em all that I paved my way
Found the fear then went face to face
Now it's mine to send up in flames
Cuz this right here is as far as you go
This right here is where I lose control
This right here is as far as you go
Burn it all down, burn it all down
I don't give a f*ck
Burn it all down, burn it to the ground
Feed the flames, go insane
And burn it all down, burn it all down
F*ck what they say, f*ck everything
Light the match, gasoline
Kill it all, kill everything
Burn it all down, Burn it all down
Nothin but red inside when I close my eyes
Vision built that you can't deny
Born and bred to take back what's mine
Break or bow down, you decide
Tell 'em all that you can't be saved
Tell 'em all that you dug this grave
Learn to live in this mess you made
Now it's mine to send up in flames
Cuz this right here is as far as you go
This right here is the end of the road
This right here is as far as you go
So burn it all down, burn it all down
I don't give a f*ck
Burn it all down, burn it to the ground
Feed the flames, go insane
And burn it all down, burn it all down
The time is up
There's no return
F*ck them all
Watch them burn
Yea cuz I don't give a f*ck
