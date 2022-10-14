Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Band rock asal Amerika, I Prevail.
Band rock asal Amerika, I Prevail.

LifelinesI Prevail

When I open my eyes and see the lines that live on the life I left behind
I feel disconnected from the place that I call home
When I try to rewind I can’t design, a way to go back to that place and time
I remember that moment that changed everything I know
Everything I know

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?
I can’t stop the bleeding
Looking for a meaning
Throw me a line and bring me back home
Won’t you say something, say something
I can’t do this alone
Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Throw me a line and bring me back home

I live with all the goodbyes, doesn’t matter how hard I try
They end in long nights spent up looking back on my life
I feel disconnected from the place that I call home
They hit me from the blind side, caught me in the blink of an eye
Just like a landmine going off inside my mind
I remember the moment that changed everything I know
Everything I know

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?
I can’t stop the bleeding
Looking for a meaning
Throw me a line and bring me back home
Won’t you say something, say something
I can’t do this alone
Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Throw me a line and bring me back home

This life can cut like a knife, it leaves lines and divides
It leaves lines and divides
This life can cut like a knife, it leaves lines that divide a before and an after

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?
I can’t stop the bleeding
Looking for a meaning
Throw me a line and bring me back home
Won’t you say something, say something now
I can’t do this alone
Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason
Throw me a line and bring me back home

When I open my eyes and see the lines
I see the lines
Now they live on the life I left behind
I see the lines

Artis: I Prevail

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

