Lirik Lagu Lifelines - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lifelines – I Prevail

When I open my eyes and see the lines that live on the life I left behind

I feel disconnected from the place that I call home

When I try to rewind I can’t design, a way to go back to that place and time

I remember that moment that changed everything I know

Everything I know

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?

I can’t stop the bleeding

Looking for a meaning

Throw me a line and bring me back home

Won’t you say something, say something

I can’t do this alone

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Throw me a line and bring me back home

I live with all the goodbyes, doesn’t matter how hard I try

They end in long nights spent up looking back on my life

I feel disconnected from the place that I call home

They hit me from the blind side, caught me in the blink of an eye

Just like a landmine going off inside my mind

I remember the moment that changed everything I know

Everything I know

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?

I can’t stop the bleeding

Looking for a meaning

Throw me a line and bring me back home

Won’t you say something, say something

I can’t do this alone

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Throw me a line and bring me back home

This life can cut like a knife, it leaves lines and divides

It leaves lines and divides

This life can cut like a knife, it leaves lines that divide a before and an after

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Who’s gonna be there to make me whole?

I can’t stop the bleeding

Looking for a meaning

Throw me a line and bring me back home

Won’t you say something, say something now

I can’t do this alone

Cut up into pieces, looking for a reason

Throw me a line and bring me back home

When I open my eyes and see the lines

I see the lines

Now they live on the life I left behind

I see the lines

