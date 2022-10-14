Lirik Lagu Moment In The Sun - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Living End.
The Living End.

Lirik Lagu Moment In The Sun - The Living End

This is the right time
This is the right place

Living underneath a gray cloud
When nothing ever changes
I couldn't be any less proud
The heart of this town has grown cold
I'm gonna get out before I get too old
There in a better time than now

'Cause all that we ever hear
Is things will be better come next year
They never, ever get any better
And I don't care what you've got in store
Because I'm not gonna wait anymore

This is our moment in the sun
This is our time to run
Because there's nothing left for us here
There's nothing left for us anymore

So please don't be concerned
If we never return
Because there's nothing left for us here
There's nothing left for us here anymore

There's no future for us here in this place
And no one ever changes
They're all living in yesterday
And we never impressed them
Maybe we never will

We're either running too fast
Or standing too still
We made up our minds
There's nothing now to make us stay

'Cause all that we ever hear
Is things will be better come next year
They never, ever get any better
And I don't care what you've got in store
Because I'm not gonna wait anymore

