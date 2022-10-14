Lirik Lagu Moment In The Sun - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moment In The Sun - The Living End

This is the right time

This is the right place

Living underneath a gray cloud

When nothing ever changes

I couldn't be any less proud

The heart of this town has grown cold

I'm gonna get out before I get too old

There in a better time than now

'Cause all that we ever hear

Is things will be better come next year

They never, ever get any better

And I don't care what you've got in store

Because I'm not gonna wait anymore

This is our moment in the sun

This is our time to run

Because there's nothing left for us here

There's nothing left for us anymore

So please don't be concerned

If we never return

Because there's nothing left for us here

There's nothing left for us here anymore

There's no future for us here in this place

And no one ever changes

They're all living in yesterday

And we never impressed them

Maybe we never will

We're either running too fast

Or standing too still

We made up our minds

There's nothing now to make us stay

'Cause all that we ever hear

Is things will be better come next year

They never, ever get any better

And I don't care what you've got in store

Because I'm not gonna wait anymore