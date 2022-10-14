Lirik Lagu White Noise - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Noise - The Living End

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)

If looks could kill

I'd be in trouble by now

Time stands still

When you're around

I gave you all my time

You gave me all your lies

For you just come around

To say goodbye

Now here we stand

With our hearts in our hands

Squeezing out the lies

All that I hear

Is a message, unclear

What else is there to decide?

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)

White Noise...

You promised me your soul

But then left me in the cold

No warning and without a reason

Placing yourself

In a world of miss-trust

Making Excuses

It's not you its us

How can something unspoken

Seem so loud

And I

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)

All that I'm hearing from you

Is White Noise (white noise)

White Noise (white noise)