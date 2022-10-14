Lirik Lagu White Noise - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Noise - The Living End
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
If looks could kill
I'd be in trouble by now
Time stands still
When you're around
I gave you all my time
You gave me all your lies
For you just come around
To say goodbye
Now here we stand
With our hearts in our hands
Squeezing out the lies
All that I hear
Is a message, unclear
What else is there to decide?
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
White Noise...
You promised me your soul
But then left me in the cold
No warning and without a reason
Placing yourself
In a world of miss-trust
Making Excuses
It's not you its us
How can something unspoken
Seem so loud
And I
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
All that I'm hearing from you
Is White Noise (white noise)
White Noise (white noise)
