Lirik Lagu What's On Your Radio? - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What's On Your Radio? - The Living End

What's your problem

What's on your mind?

You're letting everything fall by the wayside

Check the program

Stay on the line

The operator will be with you in no time

You've got your problems

But I've got mine

Lost transition inside your mind

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

Where do you wanna go

What do you wanna know

What's on your radio

Radio

What's on your radio

Check the station

Tune in the dial

Make sure you're keeping up with all the new styles

You say you find it hard to decide

But you will never know until you try

What's the answer?

Fucked if I know

But do you trust what's on your radio?

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

Where do you wanna go

What do you wanna know

What's on your radio

Radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

Where do you wanna go

What do you wanna know

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

Where do you wanna go

What do you wanna know

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

What's on your radio

Where do you wanna go

What do you wanna know

What's on your radio

Radio

What's on your radio