Lirik Lagu What's On Your Radio? - The Living End dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What's On Your Radio? - The Living End
What's your problem
What's on your mind?
You're letting everything fall by the wayside
Check the program
Stay on the line
The operator will be with you in no time
You've got your problems
But I've got mine
Lost transition inside your mind
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
Where do you wanna go
What do you wanna know
What's on your radio
Radio
What's on your radio
Check the station
Tune in the dial
Make sure you're keeping up with all the new styles
You say you find it hard to decide
But you will never know until you try
What's the answer?
Fucked if I know
But do you trust what's on your radio?
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
Where do you wanna go
What do you wanna know
What's on your radio
Radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
Where do you wanna go
What do you wanna know
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
Where do you wanna go
What do you wanna know
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
What's on your radio
Where do you wanna go
What do you wanna know
What's on your radio
Radio
What's on your radio
